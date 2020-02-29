Restoring Your Youthful Wellness with Mind-Body Training; A Look at Hanna Somatic Education

Lake San Marcos, CA, February 29, 2020 --(PR.com)-- In her debut book, "Divine Unwind," Linda Anna Smith teaches readers how to apply sensory-motor training towards achieving optimal mind-body control and well-being. A couple questions posed in this physical education guide include: “Do you ever wonder where your youth went? Where did the vibrancy in your body disappear to? Where did the ability to bounce when you walk go?” With over 30 years in the fitness and health industry, Linda understands youth is more than just a number, but a state of being that can be recovered through movement re-education.

An ACE certified personal trainer, Linda has dedicated her life to help people live healthier and more vibrant lives. In her 20s and 30s, Linda endured a serious head injury and car accident that ultimately led to her discovery of Hanna Somatics, and her study at the Novato Institute for Somatic research and training. Since then, Linda has been teaching this life transforming work for over 20 years at the Magdalena/Ecke YMCA in Encinitas, CA. Hanna Somatic education is a form of neuromuscular, or “mind-body,” movement education that assesses the brain’s connection to muscle pain. Through sensory motor training, one can improve their muscle function and enhance their sensory awareness. This practice can be used to heal injuries, improve physical fitness and provide pain relief. "Divine Unwind" uncovers the reasons behind many of our broken, traumatized, or stiff bodies, and how to apply Hanna Somatic practices to restore our physical health. Learn how to unwind years of chronic and habitual contraction, and take back your youthful wellness.

When asked how Hanna Somatic education has impacted her life, Linda expressed, “My injuries left me with a limp and degenerative joint in my toe. I was in so much pain I could hardly walk, and the doctors said I needed a joint replacement. I became more and more depressed as my walking ability worsened. When I discovered Hanna Sommatics, it changed my life. It helped me walk again, restored my hope and rekindled the joy in my life. Now I can walk, dance and play tennis again.” "Divine Unwind" not only teaches readers how to enhance muscle function, but inspires courage to tackle life’s challenges. Divine Unwind by Linda Smith is available February 29, on Amazon.com and Barnesandnoble.com. The book is offered in soft-cover for $33.00, hard-cover for $25.00, and an e-book version for $2.99. In addition, a DVD on the “30 divine movements” is available to purchase online for $30.00. For more information about Linda and her work, visit somaticlife.com.

Media Contact

Laurie Fisher

Laurie@LMAworldwide.com

Contact Information:

Somatic Life

Linda Anna Smith

858-349-9411

Contact via Email

somaticlife.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/806779

Press Release Distributed by PR.com