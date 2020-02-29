Principled Technologies Report: In Testing on 16 Laptops, Laptops Using Windows 10 Saved Time on Everyday Tasks While Costing Less on Average Than Laptops Running Macos

Compared to five laptops using macOS, Principled Technologies found that eleven Windows 10 premium devices started up in less time, completed CPU‑intensive tasks faster, and cost less on average compared to macOS-based devices.

Durham, NC, February 29, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Laptops running Windows 10 are a compelling option for users seeking responsive devices that won’t break that bank, according to a recent study by Principled Technologies (PT).

PT tested 16 laptops, 11 of which ran Microsoft Windows 10 Pro or Windows 10 Home operating systems, and five of which ran Apple macOS High Sierra or macOS Mojave. In addition to measuring how quickly each system booted and completed CPU-intensive tasks on the Cinebench benchmark, PT also compared the cost of each laptop. According to the report, “Our testing determined that, on average, Windows 10 premium laptops booted in 46 percent less time and delivered up to 14 percent better performance on a CPU benchmark compared to laptops running macOS. Windows 10-based laptops also cost $305 less on average than their macOS-based competitors. With Windows 10, you could save money and power through CPU-intensive tasks faster, allowing you to spend more time on what matters most.”

For more information on how businesses could benefit from choosing laptops with Windows 10, read the report at http://facts.pt/mmnv8h3.

