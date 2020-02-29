Two Architectural Design Firms Unite: RHA Architects Joins BRR Architecture

Strategic acquisition of RHA Architects creates BRR's twelfth location and further strengthens firm's retail practice.

Kansas City, MO, February 29, 2020 --(PR.com)-- BRR Architecture (BRR) announced today RHA Architects (RHA), a Dallas-based design and architecture firm, will be joining BRR, effective immediately. The RHA office in Dallas becomes BRR’s twelfth office location and adds more than 15 talented employees to BRR’s current talent roster.

Operational since 1983, RHA has extensive experience supporting national retail, regional grocery and restaurant clients. The two firms have enjoyed a relationship which extends back several decades; both BRR and RHA have supported national retail clients across the United States and often collaborated on larger prototype programs.

“Our two teams really fit well together due to our collective histories supporting large national retailers,” said James Hailey, president & CEO, BRR Architecture. “It is the right fit for both firms to move in this direction. By combining our strengths, we are even better suited to support our clients’ needs and provide exceptional architecture services.”

As part of this agreement, BRR adds two additional principal owners and two associates to its leadership team. Ty Holcomb, former president & CEO of RHA and Patrick Burke, former Vice President and COO have been named principals and manage the Dallas office. Additionally, Jim Sims and Maurice Musy have joined BRR’s associates’ team.

“The RHA team is excited to join forces with BRR. The merger opens up new opportunities for our Dallas-based team and also gives BRR a new market in which to grow its business,” said Ty Holcomb, former president & CEO, RHA Architects. “We believe both cultures will integrate well and continue to produce strong projects for our clients.”

The financial details of the agreement will not be disclosed. BRR now employs approximately 285 employees across the country, providing full-scope architecture services to retail, grocery, hospitality, industrial and corporate environment clients.

About BRR Architecture

BRR designs the built environments people use every day. Our firm provides full-scope architectural design services for retail, grocery, hospitality, corporate environments and industrial projects across the U.S. Since founding in Kansas City in 1963, BRR has expanded to 11 offices in Bentonville, Phoenix, San Francisco, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Austin, Miami, Los Angeles, Chicago and Seattle, and employs more than 285 team members nationwide. For more information, visit www.brrarch.com

Contact Information:

BRR Architecture

Jennifer Lerner

913-262-9095

Contact via Email

brrarch.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/806814

Press Release Distributed by PR.com