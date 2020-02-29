Angel Flight NE Holding First Annual 5K on the Runway Presented by JetBlue at Logan International Airport Boston on May 3

600 Runners/Walkers to participate in unique 5K event at Logan International Airport

to raise funds and awareness for Angel Flight NE.

North Andover, MA, February 29, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Angel Flight NE (AFNE) is holding its first Annual 5K on the Runway presented by JetBlue at Boston’s Logan International Airport (Logan BOS) on Sunday, May 3 to support its mission of providing free air transportation for children and adults so they can access life-saving medical care outside of their geographic area.

This fun, unique event will provide 600 runners/walkers of all aptitudes the thrill of running/walking on runway 14/32 and adjacent taxiways while watching aircraft take off and land with the Boston skyline as a backdrop at one of the busiest airports in the United States. Upon completion of the run/walk, event participants will be treated to a post-event gathering in the JetBlue hangar with food, non-alcoholic beverages, music and awards.

Participants will not only earn bragging rights by running/walking in this first annual event, but also the opportunity to raise funds and awareness to support Angel Flight NE’s mission of ensuring distance is never an obstacle for patients to access the medical care they need that is outside of their geographic area. Top fundraisers will be awarded prizes including round trip flights, autographed Boston sports memorabilia and more.

“We are beyond thrilled to be holding the first Annual 5k on the Runway at Logan on Sunday, May 3,” said Larry Camerlin, President of Angel Flight NE. “Having the event at Logan is not only a wonderful way to provide runners and walkers a unique experience, but it is also poignant given the road to healing and hope is a runway for the thousands of patients we provide free flights for annually with the assistance of our 400+ volunteer pilots and aviation partners JetBlue and Cape Air.”

Registration is now open at $45 prior to April 14 and $55 after April 14th until May 1. The event is exclusively limited to 600 registered participants. Registered participants prior to April 5th are guaranteed an exclusive event t-shirt. Registration opens at 8:30 AM in the JetBlue hangar where registered event participants will be transported to runway 14/32 for an event start of 10AM.

“As Boston’s largest airline, and a longstanding partner of Angel Flight NE, we are excited to support the first annual 5K on the Runway,” said Ronda McLeod, manager of community and crewmember engagement, JetBlue. “We work hard to provide giving and volunteer opportunities to make a positive impact on the areas where our customers and crewmembers live. We share Angel Flight's vision and are giving them the runway to make a true difference for those who need it most.”

AFNE is honored to have JetBlue as the presenting sponsor of this event and partnering with DMSE Sports, a leader in sports event management, specializing in creating, marketing and producing mass participatory athletic events throughout the U.S. and abroad, to manage the event.

Angel Flight NE is partnering with DMSE Sports to organize the event. “DMSE Sports thrives on producing unique and creative events that offer each participant a thrilling, one-in-a-lifetime experience,” stated Dave McGillivray, Race Director and President of DMSE Sports. “And, to partner with Angel Flight NE really makes this event special in so many ways. Given that the race is on a runway, runners don’t need to be told this that course is indeed very flat and fast! After running competing in this race, participants will then be able to point to the runway when flying into Logan someday and say, hey, I ran on that runway!”

To learn more about this event, visit www.5kontherunwaybos.org.

About Angel Flight NE

Since 1996, Angel Flight Northeast (AFNE) has coordinated free air transportation for more than 80,000 patients and their families to access life-saving medical care outside of their local area at 189 different health care facilities in 33 states. The organization is comprised of over 400 active volunteer pilots who combine their love of flying with the spirit of grassroots volunteerism by flying patients and their families to the critical health care they need. Air transportation is provided in private aircraft by volunteer pilots as well as through commercial aviation partnerships with JetBlue and Cape Air so that children and adults may access life-saving medical care and treatment free of charge. Earth Angels generously donate their time and vehicles to transport patients to and from the airport / medical facilities. AFNE is also a vital mode of transportation for organs, blood and for patients awaiting organ transplants. The organization also makes compassion flights and provides free air transportation whenever there is a compelling human need. To learn more about AFNE’s services, visit www.angelflightne.org or call 800-549-9980.

Angel Flight NE

Barbara Sica

978-794-6868

www.angelflightne.org

Larry Camerlin, President

