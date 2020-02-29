Bolivar Trading Company Experiences Rapid Growth Through a Revitalized Partnership with TimeLinx Software

North Andover, MA, February 29, 2020 --(PR.com)-- TimeLinx, a global leader in CRM as well as project and service management software, today announces a revitalized partnership with Bolivar Trading Company, the leading distributor of petroleum products and food services throughout the Caribbean.

Bolivar Trading is headquartered near Miami with 8 regional offices located throughout Latin America and customers in over 50 countries. With their complex business and everchanging needs for state-of-the-art front office and back office technology solutions, they turned to TimeLinx to advance their IT agenda. Bolivar uses multiple systems, including Sage and Infor, and were experiencing challenges managing their remote offices, with reporting and forecasting, workflows and order fulfillment as well as several security concerns. TimeLinx recently completed the first phase of enhancements to Bolivar’s infrastructure and the results have been overwhelming.

“We’ve enjoyed our relationship with TimeLinx for a number of years but our needs have changed and the recent work TimeLinx performed to enhance our systems was straightforward and seamless,” said Oscar Ramirez Jr., Vice President of Operations, adding, "Their knowledgeable and dedicated staff is great to work with and the enhancements they’ve made have already delivered positive results. We’re looking forward to rolling out more of their modifications to our infrastructure.”

"We at TimeLinx very much enjoy working with the Bolivar team," stated Jeffrey Gregorec, Executive Vice President of Sales and General Manager of Global Operations at TimeLinx. "Bolivar Trading is recognized as a leader in what they do, and our product and service offerings are the perfect complement to the needs of their business, their clients and strategic partners. We are very proud of the relationship and our ability to help them as they continue to grow."

About TimeLinx

TimeLinx PSM is specifically designed for the needs of services-based companies. It extends a CRM platform’s capabilities to provide users with complete control over their entire customer lifecycle, from lead management to project delivery. Founded in 2001, TimeLinx Software is headquartered near Boston, MA, with offices in Scottsdale, Chicago, Dubai and Mumbai.

About Bolivar Trading

Bolivar Trading strives to provide a full assortment of products and services to the petroleum and food services industry throughout Latin America. With headquarters located near Miami, FL and offices and operational teams located in Central America, the Caribbean and Columbia.

