Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

North Suburban Medical Center Announces New Director of Regulatory, Regulatory Readiness, and Clinical Data Science

PR.com  
February 29, 2020 3:00am   Comments
Share:

Brett Keiling, RN, CCRN is the new director of regulatory, regulatory readiness, and clinical data science at the hospital.

Thornton, CO, February 29, 2020 --(PR.com)-- North Suburban Medical Center recently announced the appointment of Brett Keiling, RN, CCRN to director of regulatory, regulatory readiness, and clinical data science.

Keiling will support the mission of North Suburban Medical Center in optimizing the quality of life of all those served by the facility, and will be responsible for advancing the organization’s quality improvement goals, through the implementation of quality improvement principles and data analysis tools, while creating and maintaining a culture of continual regulatory readiness.

Keiling is a well-known leader at North Suburban serving as a manager in the Quality and Regulatory department for several years where he was active in patient care areas, observing practices, reviewing medical records, and assisted North Suburban in becoming the first hospital in Colorado to receive Sepsis Certification from The Joint Commission.

“Brett has served North Suburban well over the years and supported us in achieving several quality awards and procedures that have improved patient safety and quality. He has built incredible relationships with colleagues across many different departments and has become a trusted member of our team,” said Gaby McCormick, vice president of Quality at North Suburban. “We are excited to welcome him to this new leadership role.”

Keiling is a registered nurse and has earned a CCRN certification. CCRN is a certification obtained by registered nurses who have met the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN) eligibility requirements and have successfully passed the CCRN examination.

Contact Information:
HCA/HealthONE
Betty Rueda-Aguilar
303-453-2762
Contact via Email
NorthSuburban.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/806830

Press Release Distributed by PR.com

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga