North Suburban Medical Center Announces New Director of Regulatory, Regulatory Readiness, and Clinical Data Science

Brett Keiling, RN, CCRN is the new director of regulatory, regulatory readiness, and clinical data science at the hospital.

Thornton, CO, February 29, 2020 --(PR.com)-- North Suburban Medical Center recently announced the appointment of Brett Keiling, RN, CCRN to director of regulatory, regulatory readiness, and clinical data science.

Keiling will support the mission of North Suburban Medical Center in optimizing the quality of life of all those served by the facility, and will be responsible for advancing the organization’s quality improvement goals, through the implementation of quality improvement principles and data analysis tools, while creating and maintaining a culture of continual regulatory readiness.

Keiling is a well-known leader at North Suburban serving as a manager in the Quality and Regulatory department for several years where he was active in patient care areas, observing practices, reviewing medical records, and assisted North Suburban in becoming the first hospital in Colorado to receive Sepsis Certification from The Joint Commission.

“Brett has served North Suburban well over the years and supported us in achieving several quality awards and procedures that have improved patient safety and quality. He has built incredible relationships with colleagues across many different departments and has become a trusted member of our team,” said Gaby McCormick, vice president of Quality at North Suburban. “We are excited to welcome him to this new leadership role.”

Keiling is a registered nurse and has earned a CCRN certification. CCRN is a certification obtained by registered nurses who have met the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN) eligibility requirements and have successfully passed the CCRN examination.

