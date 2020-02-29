Kirk McCarty Named President & CEO of Sky Ridge Medical Center

Lone Tree, CO, February 29, 2020 --(PR.com)-- HealthONE announced today that Kirk McCarty, RN, MSN has been named the President and CEO of Sky Ridge Medical Center in Lone Tree, following the retirement announcement of Susan Hicks. McCarty has been promoted from his current role as Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Sky Ridge, a position he has held since joining the Sky Ridge team in December 2014.

“As COO, Kirk has achieved many accomplishments, including developing a comprehensive Neuro Interventional Radiology program from conception to achieving thrombectomy-capable certification from The Joint Commission as well as successfully leading the American College of Surgeons Level II Trauma survey in 2018 and 2020 with a perfect score,” said Sylvia Young, HealthONE President & CEO. “With a proven track record of success, Kirk has the overwhelming support from the medical staff and employees of Sky Ridge.”

Prior to joining Sky Ridge Medical Center, McCarty was the Vice President of Operations at HCA’s Research Medical Center, a 597-bed, multi-campus facility in Kansas City, Missouri. He joined Research Medical Center in 2002, taking on roles with increasing responsibility during his tenure.

“I am honored to lead this incredible team,” said McCarty. “Susan and the leaders at Sky Ridge created an incredible vision for this hospital 17 years ago to bring high-quality, complex care to the region. I am proud to continue this legacy and build upon the strong culture that our patients, visitors and colleagues have come to expect from Sky Ridge.”

McCarty earned his Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing from Truman State University and Master’s of Science in Nursing from Research College of Nursing. He is also a graduate of HCA’s Chief Nursing Development Program.

He and his family live in Elizabeth.

About Sky Ridge Medical Center

Sky Ridge Medical Center, the first hospital to open in Douglas County in 2003, is a Level II Trauma Center, acute care hospital and member of the HealthONE network. HealthONE is the largest healthcare system in the metro Denver area with more than 10,000 employees. As part of the HealthONE family, The Medical Center of Aurora, North Suburban Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center, Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children, Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center, and Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital work together to provide a higher level of care. Visit http://skyridgemedcenter.com/ to learn more.

