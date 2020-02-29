Four Rose Medical Center Units Recognized for Nursing Excellence, Including Rose NICU Named #1 NICU in HCA Healthcare

NICU, Stapleton ER, ICU & Surgical Services-Recovery Units Honored by HCA Healthcare

Denver, CO, February 29, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Rose Medical Center is proud to share that its Neonatal Intensive Care (NICU), Stapleton Emergency Room, Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and surgical Servies Recover Unit (also known as PACU) were honored by the 2019 HCA Healthcare Unit of Distinction (UOD) Awards. This annual program recognizes and rewards exemplary nursing units at HCA Healthcare sites of care. The “Unit of Distinction” designation is achieved through measurable, exemplary performance in the strategic areas of advocacy and leadership, consistency in nursing practice and operations and leveraging scale to drive performance.

The Rose Babies NICU not only earned the Unit of Distinction designation but also was named #1 NICU in HCA Healthcare. This is a great honor for a unit that cares for our smallest patients.

The Rose Stapleton ER received the Unit of Distinction award for free-standing emergency rooms, and the ICU and PACU earned honorable mentions with in their specialties.

“Rose Medical Center is proud to be a part of HCA Healthcare, an organization that recognizes and celebrates the many ways our team is raising the bar in patient care,” explains Ryan Tobin, Rose Medical Center President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our NICU, Stapleton ER, ICU and Surgical Recovery units are shining examples of the high standards we have for patient care and we are so honored that they have been recognized among the nation’s best nursing units.”

Launched in 2015, the Unit of Distinction Awards are an essential component of the nursing strategic plan. With approximately 2,000 sites of care, HCA Healthcare’s 98,000 nurses have abundant opportunity to choose work across a wide spectrum of clinical and non-clinical settings. The company supports and invests in nursing with leading-edge technologies and increased access to clinical education and professional development opportunities to help make HCA Healthcare the premier career destination for nurses.

“The Unit of Distinction Awards recognize and celebrate excellence in nursing and acknowledge that it takes a high-performing team of nurses demonstrating a high level of commitment to achieve results like these,” said Jane Englebright, chief nurse executive and senior vice president of HCA Healthcare. “These awards help to unite our nursing community, all of us, toward a common goal of creating a patient-centered culture and keeping our commitment to the care and improvement of human life.”

In 2019, approximately 2,200 HCA Healthcare nursing units participated in the program and were scored on approximately 20 different criteria to determine which would receive the 2019 Unit of Distinction honor. Unit of Distinction winners are in the top five percent of all HCA Healthcare medical surgical, critical care, emergency services, surgical services, behavioral health and women’s and children’s nursing units. In addition to the UOD recipients, 106 additional units achieved scores ranking them within the top six to ten percent of all HCA Healthcare units, earning each an “Honorable Mention” designation.

Well known as a Denver institution and a 9th Avenue landmark since its founding in 1949, Rose Medical Center has earned its reputation as Denver's "Baby Hospital" while becoming a leader in comprehensive women's care, orthopedics and total joint replacement, heart and vascular care, weight-loss treatment, cancer care, surgical services, internal medicine and emergency care. Rose Medical Center is proud to be a part of the HealthONE system of hospitals that earned the ranking as the #7 corporate philanthropist in the metro area and was the only hospital system ranked in the top 10. HealthONE contributed more than $1.5 million in 2018 and supports more than 150 organizations through cash and in-kind donations.

With origins in Jewish teachings, traditions and community, Rose’s founders built this hospital to “serve the need of every creed.” By offering a high level of expertise and service across all disciplines, Rose is a destination hospital, attracting patients from throughout Colorado and around the world. Learn more at RoseMed.com, FB: @RoseMedicalCenter, Twitter: @RoseMedical and LinkedIn: Rose Medical Center.

Nashville-based HCA Healthcare is one of the nation's leading providers of healthcare services, comprising 184 hospitals and approximately 2,000 sites of care, including surgery centers, freestanding ERs, urgent care centers, and physician clinics, in 21 states and the United Kingdom. With its founding in 1968, HCA Healthcare created a new model for hospital care in the United States, using combined resources to strengthen hospitals, deliver patient-focused care and improve the practice of medicine. HCA Healthcare has conducted a number of clinical studies, including one that demonstrated that full-term delivery is healthier than early elective delivery of babies and another that identified a clinical protocol that can reduce bloodstream infections in ICU patients by 44 percent. HCA Healthcare is a learning health system that uses its more than 31 million annual patient encounters to advance science, improve patient care and save lives.

