Agents Republic Launches New Client Support Portal

Leading provider of on-demand virtual contact center and AI training data services, Agents Republic launches new online client platform to provide increasing transparency and ease of access.

Vancouver, Canada, February 29, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Agents Republic, a leading contact center and AI data provider in North America, announced today the launch of their new online client support portal, available exclusively to Agents Republic clients.

The solution provides a more holistic overview of the services and quality assurance tools resulting in an efficient client-centric experience. Going forward, clients can log into the portal and receive instantly useful information of their ongoing services and projects. With this portal, Agents Republic aims to offer a practical tool that provides more transparency and convenient access to important metrics and data.

“We are excited to announce this new portal and are confident our clientele will find it as a value-add to complement the services we provide. With access to information at their fingertips, our clients cannot only retrieve key information 24/7 with ease, but also able to provide valuable input about our services which is used in the performance reviews. We believe investment into our client relationships continues to place Agents Republic as one the most innovative technology-enabled companies in Canada,” said Adam Antal, VP Sales.

To ensure business continuity, nowadays, more and more companies are looking for outsourced distributed solutions to augment their internal customer support teams or completely migrate to cloud-based support. This model is also the ideal for technology companies requiring high quality, large quantity training data to train their AI algorithms. With global multilingual workforce, Agents Republic provides privacy free, simulated, dual channel voice data used in machine learning, conversational AI and natural language processing (NLP) solutions.

Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Agents Republic provides next generation contact center and AI data services with globally distributed workforce. Agents Republic delivers exceptional customer service, technical support, sales support and AI training data sets with native speaking agents, using state of the art technologies, including cloud automation and Artificial Intelligence. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.agentsrepublic.com.

