The Missionary of Wall Street Completes Transformative Ash Wednesday Mission in New York City

New York, NY, February 28, 2020 --(PR.com)-- More than two dozen missionaries, led by Steve Auth, author of “The Missionary of Wall Street” and Chief Investment Officer, Equities, at Federated Hermes Inc. “FHI,” completed a successful Ash Wednesday street mission this week in New York City.

The mission took place in and around Saint Patrick’s Old Cathedral in SoHo. Auth arrived to the mission in the mid afternoon following both an interview about turbulent markets with Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business News where he gave his longer term perspective on the present stock market crisis to her viewers and intense investment meetings with his teams after another volatile day in the stock markets. Newly trained volunteers and seasoned veterans had already taken to the streets and souls were coming into the Cathedral where lines for confession were seven people deep. Many of the passerbys who were receiving the sacrament requested printed guides as it had been many years since they had gone to confession.

Some people that the missionaries encountered were not as eager to file into Saint Patrick’s and draw closer to God as the Lenten season began. The missionaries found, however, that they were able to positively impact even the most outwardly hostile self-described atheists by the simple human act of engaging in conversation and by not giving up at the first angry exchange.

The theme of the Ash Wednesday Mission was transformation and as the mission wrapped up that evening with mass in the basilica of Saint Patrick’s Old Cathedral both the missionaries and fallen Catholics drawn into the church seemed transformed by the love and goodwill shared on the street that evening. In a blog about the mission on his website, Auth reflected on his own spiritual transformation noting that, “In my own pathetic case, I am in awe at the mystery of how this working class kid from Newark, fallen from the Faith and then refound, could have just experienced a day like that.”

Auth’s personal spiritual journey and the story of the New York City Missionaries can be found in the pages of his book, “The Missionary of Wall Street,” which is available on Amazon in both ebook and print. Readers can also follow the work of the missionaries and read updates on the Advent Mission by following the book and Steve Auth on Facebook and by reading updated blogs on the book’s website.

