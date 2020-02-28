Great House Design Offers Their 30 Years' Worth of Experience in the Residential Design Industry for New Homeowners

Seattle, WA, February 28, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Based in the U.S. - with offices in the United Kingdom - Great House Design has been a prominent player in the residential architecture market across the globe for many years now.

A leading home design company that offers a wide range of pre-made designs, as well as custom plans, Great House Design is committed to making sure that clients have a positive experience throughout their home-building journey.

Great House Design gives homeowners the chance to create their home from scratch, as opposed to being limited to an existing structure. The company allows homeowners to have the final say on every component that goes into their house - from the foundation to the roof.

Clients can choose from a selection of exterior framing options - including ICF or log homes - and can also modify pre-designed home plans according to their requirements.

“From rustic mountain homes to modern garage apartments, our pre-made home designs are beyond customizable. A lot of our clients don’t make any changes to the designs, and that’s because our collection is an embodiment of our almost 30 years of experience in the industry,” a representative from Great House Design stated.

In addition to pre-made designs, Great House Design offers original home design planning as well. The company lives up to their name by offering skilled designers who work tirelessly to provide quality home plans that exceed expectations and are created to last a lifetime.

Every plan includes exterior elevations, floor plans, foundation plans, floor framing plans, roof framing plans, cross-sections, basic electrics, as well as all of the necessary details that make it easy for the builders to follow every step of the home construction process.

All home plans are drawn to comply with the 2015 IRC (International Residential Code). Though local building codes vary, Great House Design is happy to help answer any questions their clients have throughout the building process.

Great House Design pulls out all the stops so their clients can enjoy services that are well-worth the price.

About Great House Design:

Led by founder and owner Glen Hyman, Great House Design offers comprehensive custom home designs as well as pre-designed home plans in a range of architectural styles to customers anywhere in the world.

