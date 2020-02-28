Thoma-Holec Design Honored with National Awards at 2020 NAHB International Builders Show - Senior Living Interior Design Firm Wins Three Top Awards

Thoma-Holec Design in Mesa, AZ, has been awarded multiple awards from the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) 55+ Housing Industry Council. Chosen from 107 finalists, the gold and silver awards pay tribute to the firm's wide range of capabilities, excellence and innovation in addressing complex design issues involved in integrating a luxury senior living community into a commercial shopping center, and an active-adult community within a master plan.

Mesa, AZ, February 28, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Thoma-Holec Design in Mesa, AZ, has been awarded multiple awards from the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) 55+ Housing Industry Council. The awards were presented at the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) International Builders’ Show (IBS) on January 21-23, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Best of 55+ Housing Awards is the premier design and marketing competition for the 55+ housing industry. Finalists were selected from entries in 42 categories representing single-family homes, rental housing, service-enriched housing, lifestyle features that 55+ buyers look for and marketing activity, plus three categories representing individuals and firms. A total of 107 entries were chosen as finalists and are eligible for either a gold or silver award from NAHB’s 55+ Housing Industry Council.

The following awards pay tribute to the firm’s wide range of capabilities, excellence and innovation in addressing complex design issues involved in integrating a luxury senior living community into a commercial shopping center and an active-adult community within a master plan.

NAHB 55+ GOLD for Best Independent Living Community

LivGenerations Pinnacle Peak

Location: Scottsdale, Arizona

Builder: Ryan Companies

Architect: Todd & Associates

Photography: Mark Boisclair Photography

More information: https://www.thoma-holecdesign.com/ourwork/livgenerations-pinnacle-peak/

NAHB 55+ GOLD for Best Indoor Common or Amenity Space

NAHB 55+ SILVER for Best Independent Living Community

Robson Reserve at PebbleCreek

Location: Goodyear, Arizona

Builder: MT Builders

Architect: BMA Architecture

Photography: Mark Boisclair Photography

More information: https://www.thoma-holecdesign.com/ourwork/robson-reserve-at-pebble-creek/

“Our team of outstanding designers enjoys the challenge each project presents. We value each opportunity to create meaningful, comfortable and functional spaces for residents and staff,” LuAnn Thoma-Holec, Principal, added. “We are deeply honored for the NAHB 55+ Housing Awards to recognize the quality of our work.”

The Best of 55+ Housing Awards annual honors excellence and innovation in the design, development, lifestyle and marketing of housing that appeals to the mature market.

About Thoma-Holec Design, LLC

Thoma-Holec Design specializes in interior design for senior living. With award-winning designers who understand the aspects of aging that influence design, our projects are thoughtfully planned to subtly support residents’ needs. Our innovative designs reflect the region and resident demographic of each community, increasing its marketability and the owner’s return on investment. With international expertise that includes remodeling, repositioning, and new construction of independent, assisted and memory care communities, Thoma-Holec Design’s portfolio reflects the most current trends in senior industry design, technology and care. For more information, visit www.thoma-holecdesign.com.

About NAHB:

The National Association of Home Builders is a Washington-based trade association representing more than 140,000 members involved in home building, remodeling, multifamily construction, property management, subcontracting, design, housing finance, building product manufacturing and other aspects of residential and light commercial construction. NAHB is affiliated with 700 state and local home builders associations around the country. NAHB's builder members will construct about 80 percent of the new housing units projected for this year.

