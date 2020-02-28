Landscape New Jersey Trade Show & Conference Breaks Records and Makes History

NJLCA has record attendance, an historic meeting and meet and greet with award winning actor Kelsey Grammer at their 43rd annual trade show.

Elmwood Park, NJ, February 28, 2020 --(PR.com)-- From 8:00 am – 3:30 pm, an overwhelming crowd of more than 1750 packed the floor of the 61,000 sq. ft. Meadowlands Exposition Center for the NJLCA’s 43rd Annual trade show, “Landscape New Jersey 2020,” breaking previous records by 15% Attendees included business owners, employees, high school students, trade school students and members of the Future Farmers of America. They were given the opportunity to see the latest in landscape and land equipment, the newest plant material available this spring, emerging technologies in the industry and much more. The New Jersey State Police were on hand to educate attendees on commercial motor carrier regulations, while NJ One Call discussed the importance of “Call before you dig.” Rutgers University and Bergen Community College each had booths to talk about the educational opportunities outside the show. OSHA was also on hand to educate attendees on the safety required in the different situations that the industry encounters.

For the first time, NJLCA arranged a keynote session by Jack Jostes, known as Ramblin Jackson. Jack discussed modern sales and marketing in the industry, including using websites and social media to create and enhance customer relationships.

Furthermore, for the first time in history that the association is aware of, the New Jersey State Board of Agriculture held their monthly meeting at a landscape and nursery industry trade show. The NJ State Board of Agriculture is charged with setting policies which direct the Secretary and the Department of Agriculture in carrying out its duties and responsibilities. The secretary of agriculture and state board members took a tour of the show to see the different facets of the horticulture, landscape, greenhouse and sod industries represented there. Following, they held their February State Board Meeting, where NJLCA President Nelson Lee and Vice President Richard Goldstein were able to address the State Board to talk about the economic impact of our industry as a whole.

Each year, the NJLCA picks a theme for their show. For 2020, the theme was Hollywood and they didn’t disappoint. Upon entry, guests were treated to a replica DeLorean from Back to the Future, along with Doc Brown and Marty impersonators. During mid-day, NJLCA was honored to host award winning actor Kelsey Grammer, who shared his new “Faith American Ale” and took photos with attendees.

Finally, attendees were able to have the golden opportunity to network with their peers and vendors and talk about the state of the industry.

The Landscape New Jersey 2021 Trade Show and Conference is slated for Wednesday, February 24, 2021. Exhibitors interested in obtaining a booth can contact the NJLCA at 201-703-3600.

