ML Utilities Named as Load King Cranes Authorized Service Center

Kansas City, MO, February 27, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Today, Load King LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck), announced that ML Utilities, a division of ML Cranes & Equipment, is now an Authorized Service Center for Load King cranes.

With locations in Charlotte, North Carolina, Baltimore, Maryland, and Cleveland, Georgia, ML Utilities will service Load King boom trucks, truck cranes, and Terex legacy products for customers in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions, including Maryland, Delaware, Washington DC, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida and Alabama. The experienced team at ML Utilities will provide maintenance, repair and parts for Load King products.

“We are very excited to partner with ML Utilities to offer after-sales support for our products in this important market,” said John Lukow, Senior Vice President of Load King Cranes. “ML Utilities has a rich history and strong team in place that will benefit our customers through accurate diagnostics and on-hand repair parts.”

“ML Utilities is excited to be named as an Authorized Service Center for Load King, LLC,” said Mickey Hodges, Co-President of ML Utilities. “This partnership aligns very well with our business model, current geographic locations and allows ML Utilities to provide service excellence to the Load King brand along with the legacy Terex Crane products. Our factory trained technicians are highly skilled and we pride ourselves on performing each job safely and efficiently.”

ML Utilities will provide service to Load King customers who contact them directly in addition to customers contacting Load King’s call center. For more information about Load King crane products and service, please visit www.loadkingmfg.com.

About Load King

For decades Load King has been producing first-class heavy equipment. Cutting-edge innovation and engineering excellence make us the market leader. Load King is a key part of the Custom Truck One Source family of brands, offering standard and custom trailers, vocational equipment, and a full line of boom trucks and truck cranes. For more information, please visit Load King’s website: www.loadkingmfg.com.

About ML Utilities

ML Utilities, a division of ML Cranes & Equipment, is privately-owned and has developed into the “one call solution” for fleet owners of specialty utility and crane equipment throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions since 2011. Their 24/7 services include equipment maintenance, hydraulic repair, inspections, lube and chassis services (in-house or on the customers’ site), all safely performed by a team of highly trained service technicians. To learn more, please visit www.mlutilities.com.

Contact Information:

Load King

Heather Bristow

501-424-0120

Contact via Email

www.loadkingmfg.com

