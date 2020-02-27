"Call Me" Golden State Film Festival Hollywood Screening

Experience the magic of independent cinema at the heart of Hollywood and come to the 9:30 pm Sunday night screening of "Call Me" at the prestigious annual Golden State Film Festival at The TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

Los Angeles, CA, February 27, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Arek Zasowski’s “Call Me” short romance has been officially selected for the prestigious annual Golden State Film Festival. It will be screened on the final night of the film festival, Sunday, March 1, at 9:30 pm at the iconic TCL Chinese Theatre located at an entertainment center of Los Angeles, The Hollywood & Highland at 6925 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood.

“Call Me” is an award-winning intriguing mysterious short romance between Vince Williams, portrayed by Arek Zasowski, and a fashion model Julia (Maegan Coker) connected with each other only by an old cell phone that Vince found in the forest. Whilst checking the handset’s contacts list, Vince discovered that it contained only one name mysteriously entitled CALL ME. Intrigued, Vince calls the Call Me person.

“How do I feel? Yes, I am thrilled to see ‘Call Me’ on big screen at such a prestigious annual film festival held at an iconic movie theatre, TCL Chinese Theatre, at the very heart of Hollywood right on the historic Hollywood Walk of Fame,” says Arek Zasowski.

“If you love romantic and mysterious love stories, please come on Sunday night to The TCL Chinese Theatre to see ‘Call Me’. It will be screened at 9:30 pm on the final night of the Golden State Film Festival. There will also be an occasion to meet the cast including an actress and singer Aemy Niafeliz and me at the Q&A session right before the screening as well as a unique red carpet photo opportunity after the screening, truly unforgettable cinematic experience at the heart of Hollywood,” adds Zasowski.

For more information about Golden State Film Festival, including other film screenings, tickets and general information, please visit goldenstatefilmfestival.com. Tickets are available online or at the door.

“Call Me” is one of the very first short films written, directed, and starred in by Arek Zasowski with Maegan Coker, Sumit Sharma, Mary Uranta, Viola Zasowska, Aemy Niafeliz, Paul A. Taylor and Olga Malchevska, amongst other talent. In 2019, “Call Me” won multiple film awards including Best Mystery Short at the annual Marina Del Rey Film Festival and Best Romance Short at the 2019 Silicon Beach Film Festival as well as other awards including: Maegan Coker and Arek Zasowski winning Best Actress and Best Actor and Viola Zasowska winning Best Cinematography award at the Pinnacle Film Awards.

Arek Zasowski is a Polish international actor and film director, the new talent, who over the past four years won multiple film awards and nominations at film festivals in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Houston, Albuquerque, Toronto and Sydney. To find out more about Arek Zasowski, please visit the official ArekZasowski.com website and follow Arek on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @arekzasowski.

