Charles I. Mitchell Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2020 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication

Windsor Mill, MD, February 27, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Charles I. Mitchell of Windsor Mill, Maryland has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2020 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of public safety and corrections.

About Charles I. Mitchell

Charles Mitchell has almost 30 years experience in the public safety and correctional field. He is a Correctional Office Major for the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services. This is a government agency providing corrections and law enforcement services in Maryland. Mr. Mitchell is responsible for leadership and management. After serving in the capacity as Training Instructor, Emit Laboratory Operator, and Firearms Instructor, Mr. Mitchell progressed through the ranks, even serving as Acting Facility Administrator at Brockbridge Correctional Facility until it was closed November 2019. He is affiliated with the Maryland Law Enforcement Officers Inc.

Born September 20, 1956 in Siler City, North Carolina, Charles attended North Carolina A&T State University concentrating in Mass Communication and Media studies. He then joined the military in 1978, and successfully completed Army Officer Candidate School at Fort Benning, Georgia in 1981, where he learned his favorite quote, “Lead, follow, or get the H*** out of the Way.” Mr. Mitchell served as a Captain for the US Army Reserve for over 16 years. In his spare time Charles enjoys family activities with his grandchildren.

For further information, contact www.dpscs.state.md.us.

