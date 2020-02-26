Market Overview

Craig D. Butler Scholarship Foundation Establishes the 2020-2021 Application Process for Philadelphia High Schools

PR.com  
February 26, 2020
Recognizing the need to aid young adults from undeserved populations pursue higher education, the Craig D. Butler Scholarship Foundation opened it's 2020-21 scholarship process.

Philadelphia, PA, February 26, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Recognizing the need to aid young adults from undeserved populations pursue higher education, the Craig D. Butler Scholarship Foundation opened it’s 2020-21 scholarship process. The foundation offers two scholarships to African American seniors attending Philadelphia High Schools. The application deadline is April 16, 2021.

The CDB Scholarship Foundation is devoted to empowering the next generation of college/ trade school graduates of African-American descent. Since its inception in January 2020, CDB Scholarship aims to address the needs of high school seniors, provide financial incentive, address the alarming high school/college dropout rate of African Americans and improve the number of African Americans who attend and graduate from college/trade schools.

Applicants will be notified of selection results by May 2021 and funds will be disbursed by August/September 2021.

For more information on the foundation, please contact us at www.cdbscholarship.com

Contact Information:
Craig D. Butler Scholarship Foundation
Khadijah Butler
(215) 821-8506
Contact via Email
www.craigdbutlerscholarship.com
Find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @cdbscholarship

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/806480

Press Release Distributed by PR.com

