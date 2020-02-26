BuildersMax Named Nova USA Wood Products Distributor

Portland, OR, February 26, 2020 --(PR.com)-- BuildersMax, the Anaheim, California-based supplier of high-end building products, has partnered with Nova USA Wood Products to distribute the company’s premier line of hardwood decking, siding and accessories to markets throughout Southern California, Northern California, Arizona, and Nevada as well as other locations nationwide. This includes many of Nova USA’s Real Wood Solutions such as its ExoShield exterior wood stain, ExoClad Rainscreen siding clips and exotic hardwood flooring, siding and decking products.

“This is a great opportunity for both companies,” says Bill Christou, a managing partner of Nova USA Wood. “BuildersMax thoroughly understands the needs of builders and the products best suited for providing long-lasting, durable and beautiful results. Together, we’re looking to educate BuildersMax customers nationwide about the superior quality, features and benefits offered by Nova USA’s entire line of architectural-grade hardwood products and accessories.”

“Nova USA’s hardwood decking and siding products are the perfect complement to our existing inventory,” says Guy Selleck, BuilderMax’s owner and CEO. “We work with some of the world’s leading manufacturers and stone quarries to specialize in the supply of a full line of high-quality marble, travertine, tile, lumber, specialty real stone, plywood, butcher block tops, prefab tops, rebar and masonry products. The natural beauty, durability and strength offered by Nova USA’s high-performance wood products are a natural extension of the premium products that our customers have come to expect and demand from BuildersMax.”

Operating from two warehouses in Anaheim, CA and a Riverside, CA-based distribution center, BuildersMax is now offering customers nationwide with Nova USA Real Wood Solutions that include the company’s:

--ExoShield Wood Stain, which provides long-lasting, superior protection for exterior decking, siding and outdoor furniture

--Red Batu Balau Decking, which combines superior finish, natural durability and long-lasting performance with low maintenance

--Rainscreen Hardwood Siding, which utilizes Ipe, Batu and Cumaru in a system that ensures structure integrity and keeps outer cladding perfectly stable

--ExoDek Hidden Clip Fasteners, which allows Ipe, Batu, Cumaru, Tigerwood & Mahogany deck boards to expand and contract naturally

To reach BuildersMax and learn more about its inventory of Nova USA Real Wood Solutions please call 877-405-1110 or visit https://www.buildersmax.com/.

Additional information on Nova USA Wood Products and its complete line of superior, high-quality hardwood products and accessories is available at by www.novausawood.com or calling 503-419-6407.

About BuildersMax

BuildersMax was founded February 2019 in Anaheim, California to provide high-quality marble, travertine, tile, lumber, specialty real stone, plywood, butcher block tops, prefab tops, rebar and masonry products from the world’s leading manufacturers. This includes servicing customers located throughout California, Nevada, Arizona and other locations nationwide from two warehouse facilities in Anaheim and an additional distribution center in Riverside CA. Looking to continually expand operations and relationships in the U.S. and abroad, BuildersMax is dedicated to meeting all customer needs with “Rigid Flexibility,” uncompromising principles and a “Victory Loves Preparation” business perspective.

About Nova USA Wood Products

Launched in 2005, Nova is dedicated to the supply of superior, high-quality hardwood products and accessories available at the most competitive prices in today’s marketplace.

