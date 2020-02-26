Portland, OR, February 26, 2020 --(PR.com)-- 1985 Games is proud to announce the release of their second book, "Dungeon Craft, Hell & High Water." For the last few months, the team has been working hard to ensure that "Hell & High Water" are ready for customers so they can expand the available map pieces provided in Dungeon Craft: Vol. 1.

“In the process of making 'Hell &High Water', we worked to improve not only the art but the usefulness of each piece,” said Jeremiah Crofton, Creative Director, 1985 Games LLC. “Our goal for Hell & High Water was to make a marked improvement over the Dungeon Craft Vol. 1, and I am excited for you to see it.”

"Hell & High Water" will use the same style of cut-out game pieces so you can build your maps to meet your tabletop gameplay needs. With the new series comes new assets that will allow you to create "hellscapes," rivers of lava, infernal machines, oceans, marshes, rivers, and ships for new adventures. "Hell & High Water" also adds a variety of new sea creatures and the minions of Hell to give a more authentic feel to an adventure. All you need to do is cut out the pieces you want to improve your adventure.

1985 Games is a group of close friends who play Dungeons & Dragons every Monday. They seek to create fun and affordable products for all gamers at every level. Contact us to learn more.

