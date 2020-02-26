Triangle Real Estate Group CEO Makes Top 25 List, Earns Industry Distinction with Real Estate Franchise Brand Leader

Katherin Burnette, CEO of Raleigh-based Triangle Real Estate Group, recognized for sales performance with ERA Franchise Systems LLC.

Raleigh, NC, February 26, 2020 --(PR.com)-- ERA Franchise Systems LLC (ERA) has announced its 2019 National Top Broker Producers list. Katherin Burnette, CEO of Triangle Real Estate Group (TREG), ranked 19th in ERA’s national total volume category. TREG is an affiliate of ERA Live Moore within the ERA franchise. Burnette attributes her achievement as a Top 25 producer to maximizing the strengths and resources of the TREG/ERA affiliation.

Burnette’s Top 25 ranking has earned her a spot in ERA’s Leader’s Circle. The ERA Leader’s Circle distinction is a designation that represents the pinnacle of achieved results at ERA. ERA Leader’s Circle honorees represent the very best of the ERA community and include sales professionals who have reached outstanding achievements.

Eb Moore, real estate veteran and CEO of Wilkinson ERA, which includes ERA Live Moore as part of its family of companies, remarks about Burnette's success, "Katherin has an impressive twenty-year history of success in real estate. I'm thrilled to see her continue to build on that through her relationship with ERA Live Moore. Katherin is a leader. Her unique perspective and approach make her a true standout in this industry.”

With more than 20 years of real estate expertise to her credit, Burnette sought to expand TREG’s market reach by leveraging ERA’s technology and operational structure in aligning the TREG and ERA brands. “The affiliation with ERA was strategic and I’m pleased with the results both companies have enjoyed,” says Burnette.

Burnette’s achievement comes just one year into TREG’s affiliation with ERA Live Moore. Burnette says she is thrilled about the recognition and distinction and credits her milestone year to always doing business with integrity and valuing relationships.

Although earning both the Top 25 recognition and the Leader’s Circle distinction from ERA is exciting, Burnette remains focused on leading TREG and delivering on her promise of excellence to her clients and her community. Burnette has served as CEO of Triangle Real Estate Group since 2013.

About Triangle Real Estate Group:

Triangle Real Estate Group (TREG) is a fast-growing, Raleigh-based real estate firm. TREG leverages an extensive network, digital capabilities and real-time responsiveness to ensure residential and commercial real estate sellers, buyers and investors capitalize on market opportunities with confidence. In 2016, the Triangle Business Journal recognized TREG as a Top 20 Real Estate Office; a distinction TREG has earned every year for the past four years. TREG’s value proposition, delivering the best through experienced agents and aggressive strategies, is a cornerstone of their relentless commitment to industry excellence. Discover more about the Triangle Real Estate Group difference at: trianglerealestategroup.com.

Contact Information:

YellowWood Group, LLC

Olalah Njenga

919.701.6707

Contact via Email

http://www.YellowWoodGroup.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/806613

Press Release Distributed by PR.com