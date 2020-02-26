AVTECH's Room Alert environment monitors and sensors recognized for Excellence, Leadership and Innovation in the international data center market.

Warren, RI, February 26, 2020 --(PR.com)-- AVTECH Software, Inc. (AVTECH) announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named Room Alert as a 2019 Data Center Excellence Award winner, presented by infoTECH Spotlight.

Now in its 32nd year in business, AVTECH manufactures Room Alert, the world’s most popular environment monitor for business continuity plans. Room Alert is made in the USA and proactively monitors environment conditions such as temperature, humidity, flood, power, smoke, and more. Room Alert is currently used in 186 of 196 countries by organizations ranging from thousands of small businesses to Boeing, Sprint, Microsoft, over 80% of the Fortune 1000, the United Nations, and many government agencies.

Many business continuity plans include network and data monitoring that do not monitor environment factors that cause 30% of outages suffered by businesses. AVTECH’s Room Alert helps resolve this to provide users with "peace of mind," knowing the environment threats that can cause data loss and downtime are being proactively monitored for early detection, which will drastically reduce downtime and loss of revenue.

The InfoTech Spotlight Data Center Excellence Award recognizes the most innovative and enterprising data center vendors who offer infrastructure or software, servers or cooling systems, cabling or management applications.

“Protecting data centers against environment-related downtime has been a core focus of ours for over 30 years,” said Richard Grundy, AVTECH President & COO. “Room Alert being recognized for Data Center Excellence shows how critical environment monitoring is for data centers and server rooms of every size. As technology continues to evolve to make data centers more efficient and responsive, we are proud to know that Room Alert will continue to be an environment monitoring market leader for years to come. Our commitment to data center monitoring is evident in our newest release, the Room Alert 32S monitor, which is the first of many advanced monitoring solutions we are bringing to market that feature SSL, TLS email, and 2048-bit encryption to help truly keep our users protected.”

In addition to Room Alert environment monitors, AVTECH also provides the online RoomAlert.com Account portal and local software options for Room Alert monitoring, management, and reporting. All software and hardware products are completely designed, developed, supported, and updated at AVTECH’s corporate headquarters at Cutler Mill in Warren, Rhode Island. All Room Alert hardware is manufactured in the USA at ISO 9001 certified facilities for the highest quality and reliability. All Room Alert monitors come standard with free firmware updates as well as lifetime support.

AVTECH offers a wide range of digital, switch and analog sensors designed to help users monitor as many environment conditions as possible to help protect their facilities. Room Alert is a crucial part of any organization’s business continuity plan, as it allows users to fully monitor environment conditions in their data centers, server rooms, warehouses and other facilities that can cause unexpected downtime.

“AVTECH has displayed its commitment to quality and innovation in the development of proactive environment monitoring in the data center industry,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “I look forward to seeing continued excellence from AVTECH and Room Alert, and their efforts towards improving the future of data center services and business continuity solutions.”

About AVTECH

AVTECH Software (AVTECH), a private corporation founded in 1988, is a computer hardware and software developer and manufacturer based in Warren, RI. AVTECH Room Alert products are made in the USA and proactively monitor critical facilities and assets for conditions such as temperature, humidity, power, flood / water leakage, smoke / fire, air flow, room entry, motion, cameras and more. Room Alert is in use in over 185 countries and can be found in over 80% of the Fortune 1000, most state and federal agencies, and all branches of the US military. Room Alert is “Environment Monitoring Made Easy… Don’t Wait Until It’s Too Late!” For more information please visit www.AVTECH.com.

Contact Information:

AVTECH Software

Russell Benoit

401-628-1600

Contact via Email

www.avtech.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/806517

Press Release Distributed by PR.com