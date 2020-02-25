Medicom Health Partners with Houston Hospital System to Help Patients Save on Prescription Costs

Electronic Medical Record Add-On Automates the Delivery of Rx Discounts at Enterprise Scale

Minneapolis, MN, February 25, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Medicom Health has deployed their Rx Savings Assistant® software across the Houston Methodist hospital system in an effort to improve medication adherence and reduce patient readmissions.

Medicom Health's new Rx Savings Assistant® (https://medicomhealth.com/rx-savings/) is a simple way for hospital systems like Houston Methodist to instantly increase prescription fills by making them more affordable for more patients. This technology supplements other patient assistance programs and leverages their electronic medical record (EMR) investment.

The solution is a plug-in module for EMRs like Epic and Cerner. It listens for new prescriptions and searches external databases for matching discount offers from various partners. Medicom Health’s technology adds brand name and generic savings offers into the patient records and makes them easily available on the printed After-Visit Summary (AVS) paperwork handed to each qualified patient at discharge. The discounts are universal and can be redeemed anywhere. Because the system runs behind the scenes, it does not alter physician workflow or influence prescribing patterns.

Pharmaceutical manufacturers already provide many discounts and free trial offers through DTC channels, but most patients don't take advantage of them for various reasons, including awareness and access issues.

"The disruption is in scale," says Will Sigsbee, CEO of Medicom Health. "We are able to make a meaningful impact on adherence because of the volume of patients we serve, the quality of the offers, and reduced friction in delivering them. As soon as the solution is turned on, every qualified patient is eligible for effortless access to discounts for every prescription."

"We are always looking for more efficient ways to improve access to care, so this solution is a great addition," says Ghalib Abbasi, PharmD, MS, MBA, System Director of Pharmacy Informatics at Houston Methodist. "When patients are given options that allow them access to more affordable prescriptions, they’re more likely to buy and take their medications."

Increased adherence results in many benefits to patients and providers, including better outcomes, patient satisfaction, pharmacy revenues, and more. Hospitals in the United States are accountable for resulting readmission costs, poor outcomes, and low HCAHP scores.

"We are honored to have an influential health system like Houston Methodist join Cleveland Clinic and other thought-leaders in our novel approach to this thorny issue," says Tony Huth, Medicom Health's co-founder and President.

About Medicom Health

Founded in 2000 in Minneapolis, Medicom Health is a technology company dedicated to empowering health engagement by delivering world-class digital solutions. Almost a thousand hospitals and millions of patients use their tools and technologies every year, including their disruptive clinical channel for automated Rx discounts at enterprise scale.

Contact Information:

Medicom Health

Tony Huth

612-338-4088

Contact via Email

https://medicomhealth.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/806529

Press Release Distributed by PR.com