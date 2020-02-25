Ryan Casey Joins the Impec Group Workplace Technology Team

Impec Group continues its rapid transformation into a full-service Facility & Professional Real Estate Services provider through strategic acquisitions and experienced hires. Impec's goal is to be an impartial, knowledgeable and high-touch service provider to the industry.

Santa Clara, CA, February 24, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Ryan Casey joins Impec Group as an enthusiastic workplace technology professional with over eight years in the industry, implementing technologies, including ARCHIBUS, FM Systems and many “best in breed” point solutions. He has valuable experience managing, maintaining and reporting on IWMS data, his focus and heart always being on telling the right story for workplace teams. Ryan joins the team as a utility player, with skills in programming, product implementation, technical documentation, integrating AutoCAD with technology, asset & data management, CAFM/IWMS data management, systems furniture, implementation project support, IWMS and FM industry best practices, standards and documentation. Ryan started his career as a plumber at Monterey Bay Aquarium and so he is not just talking about this, he has been in the field and has lived it. His broad background and industry knowledge bring great depth to the team and Impec Group is excited to welcome him to the team.

Ryan will join the Workplace Technology team’s push to take their consulting and technology implementation support to the next level with expertise, standardization, fast turnarounds and quality control.

Impec Group; with offices in Seattle, WA; San Antonio, TX; Phillipsburg, MO; Santa Clara and San Ramon, CA; offers a full range of FM and CRE services including CAFM, Facility Staffing, Project/Construction/Move Management, Workplace Design Analytics and Ideation by PLASTARC, Workplace Technology IWMS Solutions, Workplace Strategy, Operations and Site Services. Bundling and integrating these services creates significant value to end-users in terms of better performance and cost-savings.

