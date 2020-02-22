K. Kristy Deegan Honored as a Woman of the Month for January 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

Long Beach, CA, February 22, 2020 --(PR.com)-- K. Kristy Deegan of Long Beach, California has been honored as a Woman of the Month for January 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of life and business coaching. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent their professions and industries due to their expertise and success in their chosen specialty.

About K. Kristy Deegan

Kristy Deegan is a life, business, and personal evolution coach with nearly 30 years of helping others achieve their highest goals. She brings clarity to any situation, helps clients resolve issues, and leaves them with a feeling of worthiness, fulfillment and gratitude. Kristy coaches her individual and business clients with a vast amount of personal experience, trial, and growth. She guides them through life changing experiences and helps them with transformation and paradigm shifts.

Ms. Deegan conducts seminars and mentors. She speaks fluent Spanish. Kristy is a life member of W.R.S. and E.W.N.

Kristy earned a M.S. in Management and Telecommunications from Marylhurst University in 1991. Previously, she was a psychiatric nurse and also excelled in sales, computer installation and management roles. She created a successful construction management company in Mexico and when she returned to the U.S., she started her coaching business. In her spare time, Kristy enjoys oil painting, cooking, and reading.

About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.com

P.O.W.E.R is an online community as well as a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring professional and famous women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.

Contact Information:

P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

S. K. Koop

516-365-3222

Contact via Email

www.powerwoe.com

Ellen Gold

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/803839

Press Release Distributed by PR.com