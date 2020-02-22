North Suburban Medical Center Announces New Director of Imaging

Thornton, CO, February 22, 2020 --(PR.com)-- North Suburban Medical Center recently announced the appointment of Renee Brenengen to director of Imaging.

Brenengen is a long-time colleague of HealthONE and recently celebrated 20 years of service at North Suburban. She has held several positions during her tenure, and will now lead one of the largest departments at North Suburban.

“Renee has built incredible relationships with her staff, our physicians, and her peers. As the interim director, she successfully created processes to decrease turnaround times, increase patient satisfaction, and achieved a successful mammography quality standards and program accreditation in the Breast Center,” said Michael Hanson, vice president of operations. “She is considered a true partner and leader throughout our facility. We are excited to have her as a leader as we head into the next chapter for North Suburban.”

Brenengen served as interim director of the imaging department where she was integral in supporting the radiology department acquire new equipment including a new 128-slice CT scanner, DEXA, and additional C-arm for the operating room at North Suburban.

Brenengen formally began her new director role on January 13, 2020.

About North Suburban Medical Center

North Suburban Medical Center is a 157 bed, level II state designated trauma facility with a level II NICU, cardiac catheterization services, and primary stroke and sepsis certification by The Joint Commission. North Suburban strives to meet and exceed the needs of the surrounding communities by also providing two free standing emergency departments and one ambulatory surgery center. North Suburban has more than 850 employees and 800 providers on medical staff and excellent quality outcomes. North Suburban is one of just two hospitals in the state of Colorado to be named a Top Performer on Key Quality Measures each of the last five years. North Suburban has been honored by the Women’s Choice Awards as one of America’s Best ERs, one of America’s Best Hospitals for Patient Safety, has been awarded high ratings from The Leapfrog Group in recent years, and has received several five-star awards from Healthgrades. North Suburban is proud to be a part of the HealthONE system of hospitals that earned the ranking as the #7 corporate philanthropist in the metro area and was the only hospital system ranked in the top 10. HealthONE contributed more than $1.5 million in 2018 and supports over 150 organizations through cash and in-kind donations.

