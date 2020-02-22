BEQUANT Prime Brokerage Launch Continues at Cryptocompare's Digital Asset Summit

BEQUANT co-hosting institutional finance leadership at Cryptocompare's Digital Asset Summit March 10,2020.

London, United Kingdom, February 22, 2020 --(PR.com)-- As part of its Prime Brokerage launch, Digital Asset firm BEQUANT will be co-hosting institutional leaders and crypto professionals at Cryptocompare’s Digital Asset Summit on 10 March 2020.

Building on its tradition of delivering opportunities to the financial industry for the digital age, BEQUANT will offer insights on the advantages digital assets already provide, as well as engage traditional institutions in debates and discussions that will shed additional light on the topic of cryptocurrencies.

“Digital asset markets are expanding and global finance is entering the stage. We are continuing to deliver new opportunities to institutional traders and we are delighted to be partnering with Cryptocompare,” commented BEQUANT CEO George Zarya.

In addition to its global event programme, BEQUANT will also be releasing exclusive web based content with trusted partners including an up-to-date "State of the Market" Whitepaper, originally launched at Davos 2020.

For the Cryptocompare Summit, BEQUANT is providing a 20% discount code. Those wishing to attend the Digital Asset Summit should enter "BeQuant20" in the promotion code field during purchase.

About BEQUANT:

Located in London and Malta, BEQUANT is a one stop solution for professional digital-assets investors and institutions. Our breadth of products include prime brokerage, custody, fund administration enhanced by an institutional trading platform providing low-latency, liquidity and direct market access.

The BEQUANT team is comprised of experts from institutional, retail and digital financial services with experience in banking, derivatives, electronic trading and prime brokerage.

