MessageSolution Cancels Its Exhibition and Participation in 2020 RSA Conference Due to Continued Concern Over Novel Coronavirus

MessageSolution, a global technology leader in Data Governance, enterprise archiving, eDiscovery and Content Security, launches its new framework of MessageSolution Compliance Center for compliant policy setting of Personally Identifiable information (PII) and advanced protection from phishing in Office 365 and malware threats at 2020 RSA Conference.

San Francisco, CA, February 21, 2020 --(PR.com)-- MessageSolution announces the cancellation of their annual exhibition and panel participation at RSA 2020 due to concern regarding the global outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus COVID-19. The company is taking preliminary precautions to withdraw exhibition and participation in this year’s RSA conference which will take place from February 23 to 28, 2020 in Moscone Center, San Francisco.

“Canceling our participation in RSA this year was a difficult decision, but our global customers, partners and employees are our top priority,” stated Kevin McInerny, MessageSolution spokesperson for the event. “We've decided to take preliminary precautions and withdraw all activities at RSA for the safety of all company stakeholders.”

MessageSolution had planned the launch of a new framework for its content security and compliance solutions at RSA this year. The new framework is designed in accordance with the California Consumer Protection Act (CCPA) and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). MessageSolution’s award winning unified email, file and SharePoint archiving eDiscovery system and services are implemented for global enterprise customers over 50 countries in cloud and on premise.

MessageSolution offers a two-fold content security solution for securing Office 365 connections with ATP based on post-delivery threat section providing security awareness and alerting email users of suspicious content. MessageSolution cuts the cost of malware related downtime by 50%, and reduces threat detection and kill-time by 25%.

The recent launch of MessageSolution Compliance Center addresses compliance regulations such as GDPR and CCPA, and the new requirements for organizations to classify, profile, and find sensitive data such as credit card numbers, social security numbers, home addresses and data subject access requests (DSAR). MessageSolution implements machine learning and natural language processing techniques to train the system to search and tag emails and documents that contain Personal Identity Information to map similar documents for fast implementation for compliance and eDiscovery.

With flexible options, MessageSolution Cloud Online Services help organizations realize a 50% savings on annual Office 365 plan renewals by switching out of oversubscribed plans. Enterprise customers in Office 365 benefit from MessageSolution Intelligent Data Classification, which conveniently identifies the users’ application workloads for annual plan renewals.

“Our channel managers will contact all customers and partners to reschedule business meetings and product demos scheduled at MessageSolution Booth#4125 in RSA Conference this year,” McInerny says. “We're currently monitoring the development of the Coronavirus outbreak for upcoming events. We appreciate our customers and partners' understanding of this cancellation."

About MessageSolution

MessageSolution, Inc., is technology leader in data governance, unified email, file and SharePoint compliance archiving, legal eDiscovery, and content security. With Cloud, service provider hosted and enterprise on-premise software solutions available, MessageSolution enables organizations of all sizes to mitigate risk, comply with industry and government regulations, reduce companies’ legal discovery cost, minimize enterprise storage requirements. The MessageSolution Platform supports the organizational and governing backbone to manage the lifecycle of electronic stored information (ESI) by fully integrating with Exchange, Office 365, Lotus Notes Domino, Google G Suite, GroupWise and all Linux email platforms and supporting all SharePoint documents, file system and content types.

Founded in 2004 and based in Silicon Valley, California, MessageSolution maintains operations in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, along with distribution channels in the U.S., Europe, Africa, Australia, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Domestic and international customers are from all sectors including U.S. Department of Commerce, Honda China, University of Texas A & M, Randolph School District, Tacoma College, Hong Kong University, Lockheed Federal Credit Union, Federal National Bank, Bank of Manhattan, and the Massachusetts State Court System, etc.

