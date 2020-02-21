Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cell4pets.com is Paying Top Dollar for Your Used Cell Phones & Tech

PR.com  
February 21, 2020 3:00am   Comments
Share:

The mission at cell4pets.com is to find responsible and loving homes for the millions of abandoned and abused dogs and cats. They achieve this by buying then reselling your device and taking a portion of every sale and donating it to a no-kill animal shelter.

Mechanicsburg, PA, February 21, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Cell4pets.com is Buying iPhones, iPads & Galaxy Phones for 30% More Than Other Carriers. Enter Coupon Code "Labradoodle" for an additional $10.00.

The mission at cell4pets.com is to find responsible and loving homes for the millions of abandoned and abused dogs and cats. They achieve this by buying then reselling clients devices and taking a portion of every sale and donating it to a no-kill animal shelter.

According to the North Shore Animal League, the leader in the no-kill movement, an estimated 2,000,000 homeless pets are euthanized each year. Help to reduce this number.

When a device is sold to cell4pets.com, customers not only receive top dollar for their device they're also helping our most loyal companions.

Extending the life cycle of our electronic devices keeps them out of landfills. It’s estimated there are millions if not a billion unused cell phones in the US.

It is the mission of cell4pets.com to reduce the amount of unused phones that end up in US landfills.

By refurbishing, reselling, or recycling cell4pets.com helps save the planet as well as give back to our most loyal companions.

Corporate Accounts Welcome

Located in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, Cell4pets has been in the electronic surplus business for 20 years. With a solid reputation, the company is 5 Star rated on Trust Pilot and Google My Business, with 660 100% positive feedback on eBay, and 600 all positive reviews on Swappa.

Contact Information:
cell4pets.com
Rich Hirsch
717-603-1494
Contact via Email
cell4pets.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/806156

Press Release Distributed by PR.com

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga