Cell4pets.com is Paying Top Dollar for Your Used Cell Phones & Tech

The mission at cell4pets.com is to find responsible and loving homes for the millions of abandoned and abused dogs and cats. They achieve this by buying then reselling your device and taking a portion of every sale and donating it to a no-kill animal shelter.

Mechanicsburg, PA, February 21, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Cell4pets.com is Buying iPhones, iPads & Galaxy Phones for 30% More Than Other Carriers. Enter Coupon Code "Labradoodle" for an additional $10.00.

According to the North Shore Animal League, the leader in the no-kill movement, an estimated 2,000,000 homeless pets are euthanized each year. Help to reduce this number.

When a device is sold to cell4pets.com, customers not only receive top dollar for their device they're also helping our most loyal companions.

Extending the life cycle of our electronic devices keeps them out of landfills. It’s estimated there are millions if not a billion unused cell phones in the US.

It is the mission of cell4pets.com to reduce the amount of unused phones that end up in US landfills.

By refurbishing, reselling, or recycling cell4pets.com helps save the planet as well as give back to our most loyal companions.

Corporate Accounts Welcome

Located in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, Cell4pets has been in the electronic surplus business for 20 years. With a solid reputation, the company is 5 Star rated on Trust Pilot and Google My Business, with 660 100% positive feedback on eBay, and 600 all positive reviews on Swappa.

