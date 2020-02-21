Professional Dating Coach and Popular Self-Help Author Alan Roger Currie has decided to get rid of his long-standing title of "confirmed bachelor" and tie the knot. Currie is currently engaged to his fiancee Jameelah Zakkiya Walker of Jackson, Mississippi. This will be the first marriage for both Currie, who is 56, and Walker who is 28.

Atlanta, GA, February 21, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Is is possible for a man with a long-standing reputation as an incorrigible womanizer and charming ladies' man to suddenly make a transformation in his fifties to become a loving and first-time husband? Well, Oscar-winning producer, director, and actor Warren Beatty was once known as one of Hollywood's most eligible bachelors, but since March 3, 1992, Beatty has been known as award-winning Actress Annette Bening's husband. Beatty was 54 years of age when he entered into his very first marriage with Bening.

Another soon to join Beatty is Men's Dating Coach Alan Roger Currie, who is the author of four self-help books for single heterosexual men, including Mode One, Oooooh ... Say it Again, The Possibility of Sex, and The Beta Male Revolution. Currie - whose 29th birthday was on the same day that Beatty and Bening exchanged vows - recently proposed to his girlfriend on Valentine's Day in Ridgeland, Mississippi. Currie is a huge fan of Beatty, and had a chance to meet and briefly speak with him at an event in November 2016 sponsored by The Producers Guild of America (PGA).

This is the very first marriage proposal for Currie, 56, who was born and raised in Gary, Indiana, and is an alumnus of Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana. Currie's fiancée is Jameelah Zakkiya Walker, 28, of Jackson, Mississippi. Walker attended Clark Atlanta University and graduated from Tougaloo College in Tougaloo, Mississippi.

Currie and his fiancée have tentatively scheduled their celebration of marriage ceremony for Saturday, May 29, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Currie has appeared on national television, and has been interviewed on a number of nationally syndicated broadcast radio programs over the last fifteen years. Currie has been a featured speaker for a number of dating & relationships advice workshops, including speaking engagements in Chicago, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New York City, Amsterdam (The Netherlands), Berlin (Germany), and London (England).

More biographical information about Book Author Alan Roger Currie can be found on Wikipedia.org

