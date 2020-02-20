Bench International Places Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner, as a Director with Illumina

Bench International Launches Recruiting Hub in San Diego to Meet Talent Demands

of Region's Expanding Life Science Cluster

San Diego, CA, February 20, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Bench International, a leading global executive search firm, announces the opening of a new regional office located in the heart of San Diego’s life science community. Fueled by an increase in San Diego life science venture capital funding, Bench International is making an impact addressing the commensurate backlog of C-suite, strategic, R&D and other technical executive openings by leveraging its global reach. From early stage to established life science companies, matching bioscience industry leadership requirements to leaders is a critical skill, made more difficult by San Diego County’s unemployment rate of 2.8%. However, Bench International’s deep experience coupled with their global capacity is successfully filling this crucial competency in San Diego.

This expertise was demonstrated recently with the appointment of Scott Gottlieb to Illumina’s board of directors. Gottlieb, former commissioner of the FDA and resident fellow of the American Enterprise Institute (AEI), elevates both the profile of Illumina and the San Diego life sciences cluster.

DeeDee DeMan, Chairman and CEO of Bench International, is a native of San Diego and understands the important interdependencies between the region’s premier academic/research institutions and life science companies; from both intellectual and human capital perspectives. As a respected member of the global life science community, DeMan asserts, “San Diego has all the necessary ingredients to surpass the growth and success of Boston’s life science cluster. Our firm is committed to support and give back to make this a reality.”

“And so far, Bench International is delivering on that promise, having recruited top talent to the region for both local startups and one of the largest life science employers in San Diego,” says Joe Panetta, President and CEO of Biocom. “Having a partner like Bench International with its extended reach to over 100,000 worldwide life science executives and leaders, is vital to San Diego’s continued growth.”

Bench International is uniquely positioned to meet another need of San Diego’s publicly-held life science companies. As the longest standing, woman-owned recruitment agency (certified by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council), Bench has secured a high percentage of women leaders to life sciences c-suites and board of director positions, fostering improved diversity and compliance with California SB 826.

About Bench International

Bench International has a successful history transforming emerging research and development-based companies into commercial successes anywhere in the world by placing the right leaders to enable these companies to soar. We exclusively serve the pharmaceutical, life science, healthcare, consumer health and animal health sectors. Recruitments by the numbers include: 98% of retained searches executed successfully, 75% of candidates remain with new firm five years or longer and average two promotions in five years, 95% of vetted candidates delivered within two to five weeks of search launch, 90% of clients are long-term partners and 33% of hires over prior 30 years meet diversity standards. Fostered by no borders, no boundaries, and no intra company competition (one P&L), "we make life changing placements so our clients can change lives!"You can learn more at www.benchinternational.com.

