Novel Surgical Technique: Percutaneous Pelvic Stabilization

Patients facing metastatic cancer now have a novel, minimally invasive solution to debilitating fractures and deterioration of the pelvis and/or sacrum. Daniel Lerman, MD, at the Institute for Limb Preservation at Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center, along with Anthony Brown, MD, interventional radiologist, are using the latest technology in 3D reconstruction imaging and augmented reality to perform percutaneous tumor ablation and skeletal fixation for pathologic fractures of the pelvis.

Denver, CO, February 20, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Patients facing metastatic cancer now have a novel, minimally invasive solution to debilitating fractures and deterioration of the pelvis and/or sacrum.

Daniel M Lerman, MD, at the Institute for Limb Preservation at Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center, along with Anthony C Brown, MD, interventional radiologist, are using the latest technology in 3D reconstruction imaging and augmented reality to perform percutaneous tumor ablation and skeletal fixation for pathologic fractures of the pelvis. Using unsurpassed accuracy and pinpoint incisions, they are able to improve patient's pain, function and quality of life by eradicating the tumor and providing bony stability with the use of orthopedic screws and bone cement. Through a minimally invasive approach they are pioneering a solution for patients who previously had none and were ultimately crippled by cancer eroding their pelvis bone.

"This percutaneous approach allows us to impart mechanical stability to areas of diseased, eroded and irradiated bone, providing pain relief and improved function for a population for whom there has been no good option. Through this unique collaboration between orthopedic oncology and interventional radiology, we are now able to address a previously unmet need - helping patients to not just 'be living with cancer,' but 'thriving with cancer,'" Dr. Lerman explains.

Typically, cancer patients must stop their cancer treatment in order to receive surgery, but with this minimally invasive approach, patients can continue along their cancer treatment plan without interruption.

As in the case of Ms. Christine Hoyt, pelvic pain and instability was significantly impeding her quality of life and interfering with her life’s work. She was becoming immobile and unsafe in her home. If not for this revolutionary new technique, it is likely she would live with pain and immobility indefinitely. Watch her story here.

For more information and to find out if you might be a good candidate for pelvic stabilization, please contact the Institute for Limb Preservation at (800) 262-LIMB (5462) or visit www.pslmc.com/PelvicStabilization.

HealthONE's Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center:

For more than 135 years, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center (P/SL) has been meeting the healthcare needs of patients and their families from across the Rocky Mountain and Great Plains regions, and from around the world. With more than 80 specialties, 1,200 specialists and primary care physicians and 1,800 employees, P/SL and Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children is the only tertiary/quaternary combined pediatric and adult hospital in this region. Leading comprehensive services include the Center for Minimally Invasive Surgery, Cardiovascular Services, Cancer Care, Blood & Marrow Transplant, Labor & Delivery/Mom & Baby, Maternal-Fetal Care, Orthopedics, Spine, Kidney/Liver Transplant, Hyperbaric Medicine, Wound Healing, Infectious Disease and more. For more information, please visit www.pslmc.com.

Contact Information:

Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center

Tana Sykes

512-983-0218

Contact via Email

pslmc.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/806257

Press Release Distributed by PR.com