BILT Offers Solution for Manufacturers Seeking Best Practices at ICPHSO Conference

BILT Inc. is showcasing 3D interactive instructions at the International Consumer Products Health & Safety Organization (ICPHSO) Conference this week in Orlando, Florida. Stakeholders in the product safety and compliance community are learning how set-up instructions on the free BILT app enhance product safety, inclusiveness, and sustainability.

Orlando, FL, February 20, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Stakeholders in the product safety community attend the annual International Consumer Products Health & Safety Organization (ICPHSO) Conference to exchange information and discover emerging trends. BILT Incorporated is offering regulators and compliance officers enhanced safety options and inclusiveness, and the means to go green.

The ICPHSO Annual Meeting and Training Symposium is a forum for industry leaders from the manufacturing, import, and retail sectors, as well as standard-makers, consumer organizations, academics, test labs, and international product safety experts. Showcasing 3D interactive instructions for assembly, installation, maintenance, and repair provides decision makers with a high-tech alternative to paper manuals and how-to videos. Forward-thinking brands partner with BILT to enable a superior customer experience, increase product safety, and boost consumer confidence. BILT’s 3D instructions not only make assembly and installation easier, they also reduce set-up time and error.

“Clarity enhances safety,” says Ahmed Qureshi, BILT President & COO. “If a picture is worth a thousand words, BILT’s 3D instructions are worth a thousand pictures. They remove the guesswork of interpreting a poorly written or badly translated manual or worse, a two-dimensional diagram with no words at all. Interactive 3D instructions result in a more confident consumer.”

BILT’s mission is “to create a customer experience so empowering it creates promoters of the brands [they] serve” is a nod to Net Promoter Score® (or NPS®), a methodology developed by Bain & Company and Satmetrix, which measures how likely it is a consumer would recommend a brand to a friend or associate. “BILT can drill that NPS metric down to the SKU level,” says Qureshi.

Teeter is just one example of a company that provides set-up instructions for their inversion tables via the BILT app. “When it comes to assembly instructions, it’s really important. They’re hanging upside down secured by their ankles on something they’re gonna partly put together? You’ve gotta be kidding me. There’s some insecurity there,” says Founder Roger Teeter. Because their customers may already suffer from an injury or chronic pain, Teeter provides instruction sets on paper, video, and DVD, but considers the 3D BILT app their premium instruction medium. “BILT is an amazing tool. Paper instructions cannot compare with the experience you get on the app.”

BILT provides seamless updates to instructions in real time when a product is reengineered, or manufacturing errors are discovered. BILT supplies analytics on usage so difficult steps can be improved and simplified early on. Instructions living on the BILT app are never obsolete; they overcome the limitations of printing costs and deadlines.

“Consumer product companies want to provide safe products. They are financially, socially, and morally motivated to resolve safety issues with their products as soon as possible. Avoiding and minimizing risk to consumers is paramount,” says Paul Ratcliffe, BILT’s General Counsel. “BILT’s ability to update instruction files, warnings, and disclaimers in real time, combined with the ability to notify users of safety alerts at the beginning of instructions as well as within specific steps significantly reduces risk.”

BILT also helps brands minimize their carbon footprint by providing instructions, warning, and warranty documents digitally. “By setting a higher standard for safety and sustainability, brands on BILT differentiate themselves, not only as industry innovators, but as global guardians of social responsibility,” says Ratcliffe.

BILT is to paper instructions as Google Earth is to foldable maps. It’s an interactive mobile app that’s free to users from the App Store & Google Play. BILT’s 3D Intelligent Instructions® revolutionize the customer experience for assembly, installation, maintenance, programing & repair. Manufacturers partner with BILT to provide a premium customer experience. BILT is proven to reduce customer service costs, assembly errors, and product returns while increasing customer confidence, loyalty, ratings, and reviews.

