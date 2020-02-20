Dr. Cassandra C. Hawkins Honored as a VIP Member for 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

Los Angeles, CA, February 20, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Cassandra C. Hawkins of Los Angeles, California has been honored as a VIP Member for 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of religion. These important women exemplify tenacity. They realize that in order to reach their goals, they must never give up and continue to strive to become influential in their profession.

About Dr. Cassandra C. Hawkins

With over 20 years experience, Dr. Cassandra Hawkins is the director at Child Evangelism Fellowship South Bay in Redondo Beach, California. Child Evangelism Fellowship (CEF) is a Bible-centered organization composed of born-again believers whose purpose is to evangelize boys and girls with the Gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ and to establish (disciple) them in the Word of God and in a local church for Christian living.

Dr. Cassandra Hawkins is responsible for teaching the gospel, training volunteers, running the Good News Club® for children, preaching and overseeing the daily operations. The Good News Clubs® and 5-Day Clubs take place in neighborhood settings such as homes, schools and community centers all over the world and are designed to bring the Gospel of Christ to children on their level in their environment. CEF provides classes to train their workers and other Christians who minister to children. Dr. Hawkins teaches and trains these volunteers. This has been core to the ministry since it was founded in 1937. Training is offered throughout the USA and around the world through seminars, conferences, and formal courses. CEF Press produces Teaching materials for the public. Many products are translated into over 200 different languages and distributed around the world.

Dr. Hawkins obtained a D.Min. from Word of God University. She is a member of Future World and Delta Sigma Theta. In her spare time Cassandra enjoys singing, acting and directing plays.

