New Clover Store App Quickly Ignites Dramatic Revenue Growth Through Return Customer Visits

Retail merchants using the First Data Clover POS now have a powerful new app to dramatically increase revenues from return customer visits and greatly improve upon customer retention. Customer Loyalty Accelerator is a groundbreaking new "cash rewards" loyalty app on the Clover App Store, seamlessly integrating with both existing loyalty programs and the First Data Clover POS. In one case study, their merchant saw a 1500% increase in return spending from selected customers in just 4 months.

Mesa, AZ, February 18, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Cash rewards have shown a stunning 80% sign up success rate, the highest acceptance rate of any loyalty offering. A cash reward loyalty incentive leverages the big shift in preference among retail customers for simpler programs that offer immediate rewards, versus complicated points-based plans.

“The days of cards offering 10 points per dollar or a 1% value proposition are over. The future is all about relevance and aligning the program’s value to the customer,” according to Precima President Brian Ross, a leading global retail strategy and analytics company.

The Customer Loyalty Accelerator app does exactly that, empowering merchants to identify their high-value customers and reward them with an immediate cash incentive to be redeemed on their next return visit. In exchange, the customer provides accurate contact information the merchant can use to greatly enhance personalization and obtain other competitive marketing data so critical in a new era of digital retail marketing. This new release of the Customer Loyalty Accelerator app offers many new improvements in ease of use, plug-and-play installation and friendly merchant and customer interface.

“We are pleased to introduce this latest app release to the First Data Clover POS market, providing a new level of merchant opportunity by delivering relevant and compelling rewards that drive higher return customer revenues and a great ROI,” said Alan Steinberg, CEO of Encore Incentives, the parent company of the Customer Loyalty Accelerator. “For Clover merchants looking to boost customer return visits, we believe no other incentive program can increase customer spending as quickly on return visits,” Steinberg said.

The Encore Incentives management team is led by a brain trust of marketing professionals with deep roots in data development and entrepreneurial technology. CEO Alan Steinberg established himself as a pioneering entrepreneur in developing big data analytics at Intel and other major tech companies. Scott Goble, CTO and VP of Engineering, previously served as a Principal Software Development Manager at Microsoft and played a critical role in numerous releases of Windows including the launch of Windows 10.

Customer Loyalty Accelerator is available for download on the Clover App Store.

A 30-Day Free Trial is offered, along with a bonus, 3-Month Booster package. The Starter Plan is just $24.95 after the 30-Day Free Trial. For more information, visit https://customerloyaltyaccelerator.com, contact Customer Support at 480-686-7033.

Customer Loyalty Accelerator meets all General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR) to be fully compliant with Canada, European and U.S. markets.

Contact Information:

Encore Incentives

Alan Steinberg

480-296-2033

Contact via Email

https://customerloyaltyaccelerator.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/805932

Press Release Distributed by PR.com