Film Composer Adonis Tsilimparis Joins Roster of GRAMMY-Winning Music Creatives Funding Projects Through Sound Royalties

Game-Changing Financing Model Puts Creatives in Control, Disrupts Traditional Funding Paradigm in Music

Los Angeles, CA, February 18, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Film and television composer Adonis Tsilimparis is part of the growing wave of independent artists in music who are leveraging copyright royalties to fund their careers. It wasn’t long ago, however, that using future royalty income as collateral against a cash advance meant risking the loss of those copyrights and the lifetime income they earn. It was a gamble that many lost.

In 2014, everything changed. Sound Royalties, founded by specialty finance executive and artist advocate Alex Heiche, introduced a new model that would weave funding solutions into the fabric of the music industry.

Tsilimparis, along with GRAMMY-winning artists such as Wyclef Jean, DJ Khaled, and Lil Wayne, has partnered with Sound Royalties expressly because the company does not take possession of a client’s copyrights under any circumstance. Designed to serve the artist first and foremost, Sound Royalties has become a game-changer in the music industry’s emerging creator class economy.

With 46 feature films and network TV series including CSI-NY, NCIS, Mayans, American Pickers and others on his resume, Tsilimparis credits Sound Royalties with boosting his productivity, improving his family’s quality of life and, in one case, rescuing a movie.

“With funding from Sound Royalties, I was able to hire not just an orchestra, but a really good one, for the score of the horror film 'Dimentia 13,'" Tsilimparis said. “It helped save the picture.”

Born and raised in New York City’s Upper West Side, Tsilimparis was a jazz musician whose early work as a jingle composer led to a budding career in commercials and independent film. He moved with his wife and young son to Los Angeles in April of 2018 and continues to add to an already impressive catalog of scores penned and performed for motion pictures and TV.

In addition to protecting copyright ownership, Sound Royalties’ artist-friendly approach empowers talent to fund their creative ambitions without the typical hurdles imposed by traditional banks. Advances are based on the artist’s royalty income stream, not the individual’s credit history.

“In my case, they looked at my royalty earnings and offered three different options for advance funding and allowed me to continue receiving royalty income at the same time,” said Tsilimparis. “I’ve utilized Sound Royalties’ funding four times so far, which I’ve used to buy new equipment, relieve some debt, and go to Europe to see family.”

“Adonis is part of an emerging generation of independent artists who are taking control of their careers,” said Heiche. “We’re paving the way for new music by empowering more creatives to express themselves without risking their livelihoods, which ultimately benefits all of us.”

About Sound Royalties

Founded by CEO Alex Heiche, Sound Royalties, LLC is a privately-owned specialty finance firm that helps music industry professionals fund personal and professional projects without ever taking ownership of their copyrights, allowing for pass-through income, and empowering creatives to choose from a variety of flexible pricing options. The company's core business is offering royalty advances of anywhere from $5,000 to the tens of millions. It does this by advancing artist, producer and songwriter royalties paid through music labels, distributors, publishers and PROs such as BMI, ASCAP, SESAC, SoundExchange and many more. Sound Royalties works with a wide range of leading music industry professionals, including GRAMMY Award winners, platinum recording artists and notable music industry executives in every genre. Learn more at https://soundroyalties.com.

Contact Information:

Sound Royalties

Amy Lipsky

919-277-1159

Contact via Email

https://soundroyalties.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/805921

Press Release Distributed by PR.com