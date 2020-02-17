Market Overview

American Group Names Saia "2019 Super Regional Carrier of the Year"

PR.com  
February 17, 2020 9:59am   Comments
Award recognizes Saia's superior service offerings in the "Super Regional" category for all LTL carriers.

Chandler, AZ, February 17, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Saia LTL Freight has demonstrated service excellence for American Group&rsquo;s customer base by scoring well in all measurable criteria, including on-time pickup and delivery performance, accurate invoicing, minimal shortages and damages, practical technology, and customer service communication.

&ldquo;We are proud to present this well-deserved award to Saia LTL Freight for helping to enable our continued mutual success,&rdquo; said Michael Schember, American Group&rsquo;s CEO. &ldquo;Each day, our customers depend on the services offered by Saia to bring their goods to the marketplace safely, intact, and on-time. Despite an increasingly challenging business environment, Saia comes through for us every day,&rdquo; added Daniel Krivickas, President of American Group.

An award-commemorating crystal truck was presented to Doug Williams, Saia&rsquo;s National Account Executive at American Group&rsquo;s corporate office in Chandler, AZ on February 5, 2020 by Dan Krivickas and John Benisek, AG&rsquo;s Director, Business Development.

American Group, based in Chandler, AZ, is a non-asset-based third-party logistics provider offering concierge-level domestic and international transportation services for its customers across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Learn more at <a rel="nofollow" href="http://www.shipag.com/">www.shipag.com</a>.

Contact: John Benisek
Director, Business Development
American Group
Direct: 480-361-5851
Email:jbenisek@shipag.com

Contact Information:
American Group
Daniel Krivickas Jr.
480-406-6102
Contact via Email
www.shipag.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/805809

Press Release Distributed by PR.com

