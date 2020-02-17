Award recognizes Saia's superior service offerings in the "Super Regional" category for all LTL carriers.

Chandler, AZ, February 17, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Saia LTL Freight has demonstrated service excellence for American Group’s customer base by scoring well in all measurable criteria, including on-time pickup and delivery performance, accurate invoicing, minimal shortages and damages, practical technology, and customer service communication.

“We are proud to present this well-deserved award to Saia LTL Freight for helping to enable our continued mutual success,” said Michael Schember, American Group’s CEO. “Each day, our customers depend on the services offered by Saia to bring their goods to the marketplace safely, intact, and on-time. Despite an increasingly challenging business environment, Saia comes through for us every day,” added Daniel Krivickas, President of American Group.

An award-commemorating crystal truck was presented to Doug Williams, Saia’s National Account Executive at American Group’s corporate office in Chandler, AZ on February 5, 2020 by Dan Krivickas and John Benisek, AG’s Director, Business Development.

American Group, based in Chandler, AZ, is a non-asset-based third-party logistics provider offering concierge-level domestic and international transportation services for its customers across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

