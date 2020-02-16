Swedish Medical Center Among Top 5 Percent of U.S. Hospitals for Clinical Outcomes According to Healthgrades

Swedish Named to Healthgrades 2020 Americaâ€™s 250 Best Hospitals

Englewood, CO, February 16, 2020 --(PR.com)-- HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center today announced that it has achieved the Healthgrades 2020 America’s 250 Best Hospitals Award™. The distinction places Swedish in the top 5 percent of nearly 4,500 hospitals assessed nationwide for its superior clinical performance as measured by Healthgrades, the leading resource that connects consumers, physicians and health systems.

“It is an honor to be recognized among America’s best hospitals,” said Richard Hammett, president and CEO at Swedish Medical Center, “this is a testament to the hard work and commitment of our physicians, nurses and colleagues. The excellence of our entire team translates to the patients we care for and the community we serve.”

“Hospital quality varies significantly from hospital to hospital, so it’s important for consumers to do their research and select a hospital that provides the best level of care for their specific needs,” said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Healthgrades. “We congratulate the recipients of Healthgrades America’s 250 Best Hospitals Award for their commitment to improving clinical outcomes for patients.”

From 2016 through 2018, patients treated in hospitals achieving the award had, on average, a 26.6 percent lower risk of dying than if they were treated in hospitals that did not receive the award, as measured across 19 rated conditions and procedures for which mortality is the outcome.*

And during that same period, if all hospitals performed similarly to those achieving the Healthgrades America's 250 Best Hospitals Award, 161,930 lives could potentially have been saved. For example, patients treated for Sepsis in hospitals achieving the award have, on average, a 25.5 percent lower risk of dying than if they were treated in hospitals that did not receive the award.*

In 2019-2020, Swedish Medical Center was the only level I trauma center in Colorado honored by Healthgrades with the Patient Safety Excellence Award. In addition, Swedish received multiple honors for cardiac care, critical care, gynecologic surgery, orthopedics, and neurosciences.

Recipients of the Healthgrades America’s 250 Best Hospitals Award stand out among the rest for overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of care. During the 2020 study period (2016 through 2018), these hospitals showed superior performance in clinical outcomes for patients in the Medicare population across at least 21 of 32 most common inpatient conditions and procedures — as measured by objective performance data (risk-adjusted mortality and in-hospital complications).

To learn more about how Healthgrades determines award recipients, and for more information on Healthgrades Quality Solutions, please visit www.healthgrades.com/quality.

About Swedish

Swedish Medical Center, part of HCA Healthcare’s HealthONE, is located in the south metro Denver area where it has been a proud member of the community for more than 110 years. An acute care hospital with 408 licensed beds, annually Swedish cares for more than 200,000 patients with a team of approximately 2,000 dedicated colleagues, 300 volunteers and 1,400 physicians. Swedish serves as the Rocky Mountain Region’s referral center for the most advanced stroke treatment, and was the state’s first Joint Commission certified Comprehensive Stroke Center. Swedish also serves as the region’s neurotrauma and orthopedic trauma provider and is the southwest metro Denver area’s only level I trauma facility with a dedicated burn and reconstructive center. More about the advanced technologies and treatments offered at Swedish Medical Center can be found at SwedishHospital.com.

*Statistics are based on Healthgrades analysis of MedPAR data for years 2016 through 2018 and represent 3-year estimates for Medicare patients only.

