Future Horizons will be hosting An Evening with Temple Grandin on April 8, 2020.

Milwaukee, WI, February 15, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Join Future Horizons for An Evening with Dr. Temple Grandin, a world-renowned autism spokesperson, scientist, inventor, and inspiration and role model to hundreds of thousands of families and persons with autism.

In this presentation, Dr. Grandin eloquently and candidly describes the challenges she has faced and offers glimpses into her own childhood, with ideas on how others dealing with autism can meet these obstacles and improve the quality of their lives.

Backed by her personal experience and evidence-based research, Temple shares her valuable insights on all types of thinkers, why they are important, and ways in which young people can continue to think about and understand what it means to be innovative.

"My brain is like Google images. You put in a key word; it brings up pictures."

-Dr. Temple Grandin

About the Venue:

Racine Civic Centre

Festival Hall

5 5th Street

Racine, WI 53403

Contact Information:

Future Horizons, Inc.

Rachael Rice

817.277.0727

Contact via Email

https://www.fhautism.com/

