Nutrimedy Cited Among Top Telemedicine Startups in 2020

Health tech startup Nutrimedy has been named as one of top telemedicine companies to watch out for in 2020. The companyâ€™s virtual nutrition counselling platform offers personalized remote care from registered dietitians.

Brookline, MA, February 15, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Telemedicine, aka telehealth, is on the rise. This fast-growing industry is already reshaping clinical care delivery and is expected to continue to do so as it balloons to a billion-dollar industry.

Telehealth utilizes modern and digital technologies to empower patients with easier access to specialists and medical professionals; wherever they may be. This helps bridge the gap for those who are not mobile or those who live in rural areas. This type of remote health monitoring service can also ease the burden on understaffed medical facilities or overstretched health professionals.

Among the players in the field, Nutrimedy has been <a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/resources/8-top-telemedicine-companies-2020/">recognized</a> as one of the early stage startups to watch in 2020. The company was noted as a “novel telehealth that delivers evidence-based clinical nutrition management directly to patients at home.”

“It’s always an honor to be acknowledged for the work that we do,” CEO, Karolina Starczak said. “We’re thrilled to be at the forefront of remote nutrition care and to have the opportunity to transform clinical nutrition across healthcare.”

Nutrimedy is a digital health company focused on the next generation of evidence based clinical nutrition to provide real-time at-point recommendations and decision making assistance to patients. Nutrimedy was specifically designed for healthcare settings and is already being utilized in areas such as inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), short bowel syndrome (SBS), chronic kidney disease (CKD) and end-stage renal disease (ESRD).

The American Hospital Association (AHA) noted that use of telehealth services has “grown rapidly.” In 2017, 76% of U.S. hospitals used digital platforms to connect with patients and consulting practitioners.

This robust growth is likely to continue this year. A 2019 report found that consumer-centric digital health startups received higher funding compared to their practice-centric counterparts. Topping the list of highest-funded digital health categories is telemedicine, with an estimated $1.76 billion in financing.

Karolina added, “This is going to be a big year for Nutrimedy, as we continue to build strategic partnerships and innovate new ways to increase efficiency and access to care for patients. The digital health landscape is always evolving, and we want to ensure that our work consistently reflects our values and mission.”

Nutrimedy is a HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) compliant platform so users are assured that their personal information is kept secure. Download the app now or visit the website for more information.

