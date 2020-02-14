Society of Exploration Geophysicists 2020 Exhibition and 90th Annual Meeting; Call for Abstracts is Open

Call for abstracts for the SEG 2020 Exhibition and 90th Annual Meeting is open.

Tulsa, OK, February 14, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Call for abstracts is now open for the SEG 2020 Exhibition and 90th Annual Meeting 11-16 October 2020 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas. This year’s Annual Meeting will celebrate the 90th Anniversary of SEG, which was founded 11 March 1930.

Proposed themes include, but are not limited to, the following:

Acquisition and Survey Design

Anisotropy

AVO and Seismic Inversion

Borehole Geophysics

Distributed Acoustic Sensing

EM Exploration and Reservoir Surveillance

Full Waveform Inversion

Gravity and Magnetics

Induced Seismicity

Interpretation

Machine Learning and Data Analytics: Theory and Special Applications

Mining

Multicomponent Seismic

Multi-physics Data Integration

Near Surface

Passive Seismic

Reservoir Characterization

Rock Physics

Seismic Modeling

Seismic Processing: Emerging Technologies

Seismic Processing: Migration

Seismic Processing: Multiples, Noise, and Regularization

Seismic Theory

Seismic Velocity Estimation

Time Lapse

Vertical Seismic Profile

Abstracts must be submitted by 1 April 2020 at 5 PM USA Central Standard Time. For more information, visit <a rel="nofollow" href="http://seg.org/AM/2020/education/abstracts">seg.org/AM/2020/education/abstracts</a>.

About the Society of Exploration Geophysicists

The Society of Exploration Geophysicists is committed to connecting and inspiring the people and science of geophysics. With more than 14,000 members in 116 countries, SEG provides educational and technical resources to the global geosciences community through publications, books, events, forums, professional development courses, young professional programs, and more. Founded in 1930, SEG fosters the expert and ethical practice of geophysics in the exploration and development of natural resources, characterization of near surface, and mitigation of earth hazards.

