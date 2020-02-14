SAVVY The Business Magazine/Podcast

Houston, TX, February 14, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Melissa Ambers has created a savvy way for business owners to have a platform to showcase their expertise. Melissa has been looking for a way to showcase her business and found that there was not an inexpensive way to make this happen. As a small business owner, she saw an opportunity to create this platform for other business owners. She created SAVVY The Business Magazine, and SAVVY The Business Podcast was quickly recognized by entrepreneurs that wanted to showcase their business. SAVVY The Business Magazine is a digital magazine on the website and Issuu (a digital magazine platform). SAVVY The Business Magazine can be listened to you YouTube, BlogTalkRadio, iTunes, and Spotify. Due to her audience moving around during so much she wanted to have an uncomplicated stream that can be heard on any device. Less than six months, Exposure noticed the dedication that Melissa puts in doing SAVVY work. For a couple of months Melissa was a contributor to Exposure Business Magazine and every article that was published received over 100,000 shares. Melissa has shifted gears with ease and has continued to reach out to experts.

Melissa has a wealth of knowledge in business online systems, office organization, developing efficient solutions to manage time and the success of daily operations that she continues to create amazing relationships with other small businesses. Entrepreneurs have two platforms to showcase their expertise on the Podcast or Magazine.

Content is King. The result of SAVVY The Business Magazine & SAVVY The Business Podcast exposing business owners and products is boosting the growth of entrepreneurs and highlighting hidden gems. It’s time to change the way a brand gets exposed. Small Businesses are the core of every community. We are doing our part to support every community.

Melissa is looking for brands that want to experience a simple and effective process to create content for their business and get noticed.

