The Buckner Company Expands to Southern California

Salt Lake City, UT, February 14, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The Buckner Company is pleased to announce a partnership with Roger Armstrong, a second-generation insurance professional, to expand our operations and open an office in Newport Beach, California – known as Armstrong Buckner Insurance Services. Located at 4701 Von Karma Avenue, Suite 323, this office will make insurance solutions more readily available to the thriving business community in Southern California and leave room for growth.

Concerning the expansion, President and CEO of The Buckner Company, Terry Buckner says, “In recent years, we have focused on expanding in the Western United States and we are excited to be a part of the vibrant Southern California business community. We are thrilled to partner with Roger Armstrong and expand where they have deep roots and a proven track record. This new location allows us to build our team of great professionals and is a strong statement to our belief in the future opportunities for success in this great marketplace.”

The Buckner Company, founded in 1936, is one of the West’s largest regional insurance brokerages, placing over $250,000,000 of insurance premiums through its eight offices in Utah, Idaho, Colorado and now California. Notably, Buckner has jumped more than 20 spots on Insurance Journals list of “Top 100 Property and Casualty Insurance Agencies” in three short years.

