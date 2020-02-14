Market Overview

Tim Baxter Joins 2020 Companiesâ€™ Strategic Advisory Board

PR.com  
February 14, 2020 3:00am   Comments
Fort Worth, TX, February 14, 2020 --(PR.com)-- 2020 Companies, an international outsourced sales, merchandising and marketing agency, announced today that Tim Baxter has become a member of its&rsquo; Strategic Advisory Board. Tim most recently served as the CEO of Samsung North America, having spent 13 years with the Company. Tim commented, &ldquo;Being able to partner with Chris and 2020 Companies in a changing Retail world is a perfect fit for me as I continue to transition into board and advisor related roles. 2020 sales results and innovative technology solutions supports brands and retailers to thrive in an omnichannel environment.&rdquo;

&ldquo;Tim is an exciting addition to 2020 Companies&rsquo; unique operating system, proprietary applications, and robust infrastructure. His tremendous market experience and executive track record make him a perfect complement to support the Company&rsquo;s growth and strategic plans,&rdquo; commented Christopher B. Munday, Chairman, and CEO of 2020 Companies.

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/805671

Press Release Distributed by PR.com

