ACMSS(R) American College of Medical Scribe Specialists Online Certification System Goes to Auction

Having more than doubled their revenue within the last year alone, owner(s) of the ACMSSÂ® the American College of Medical Scribe Specialists have decided to seek other personal pursuits and auction their online educational certification systems including all trademarks, patents, copyrights, trademark secrets and more.

Having more than doubled their revenue within the last year alone, the ACMSS® American College of Medical Scribe Specialists Online Certification Platform is being put up for auction. The platform is absolutely primed to flourish as the medical field continues to grow. Existing primarily digitally, ACMSS® is completely relocatable as well.

The field of "medical scribe" is growing rapidly; these trained individuals are needed to capture medical patients' information accurately and quickly more than ever before. The healthcare industry is also growing rapidly due to the country’s aging population and new healthcare laws.

As medical practices expand, Certified Medical Scribe Specialists (CMSS®) will take on more routine duties so physicians can see more patients. Employment in this area is expected to grow by 23%, or over 138,000 jobs, by 2024 according to the U.S. Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics.

To this end exists the ACMSS® (American College of Medical Scribe Specialists) and its certification, re-certification, and licensure programs. As their Brand Mission states:

The core strategy of ACMSS® is to provide a comprehensive, experience based, educational program that provides a path for certifying an individual’s competency in the field of Medical Scribe thereby providing healthcare entities a benchmark of competency for engaging professionals for their practices.

To be included in the sale: all trademarks (ACMSS®, CMSS®, MSCAT®), copyrights, patents, databases, domains, licensures, programs, distribution networks & channels, online platforms, e-commerce sites, learning management systems, educational curricula and courses, certifications, credentialing, and much more.

Hurley Auctions, headquartered in Greencastle Pennsylvania, is undertaking the sale with sealed bids being accepted until March 12, 2020. For more information, contact: Marjorie Hartman at marge.hartman@hurleyauctions.com or click the link below:

<a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.hurleyauctions.com/listings/1604/american-college-of-medical-scribe-specialists-acmss">Click here for more information</a>

