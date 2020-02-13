Project scope included 40,000 person hours of implementation efforts.

Warminster, PA, February 13, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Independent Computer Consulting Group (ICCG) completed a full-scale implementation of Infor M3 ERP. This significant digital transformation implementation is one of the largest ERP projects for Infor and very strategic for RSWM Ltd. as well.

RSWM management requested ICCG to first help implement Infor M3 in its Yarn Manufacturing business by onboarding users on Infor’s leading ERP solution for Yarn and Textile Manufacturing division. On successful completion of that implementation, RSWM embarked on the project of modernizing its enterprise systems for the Denim fabric manufacturing division and that has been successfully completed by ICCG team.

"We are pleased to have delivered this project on schedule, demonstrating our expertise in executing large-scale, complex projects," said Shiv Kaushik, CEO of ICCG. "The completion of this 40,000 person hour project achieves another milestone in ICCG’s 32 year history of successful implementations for Infor M3 ERP.”

Infor M3 ERP Solution has been implemented across all lines of RSWM’s business with all its modules such as Manufacturing Execution, Quality, Supply Chain, Sales, Purchase, Finance and Accounts (AP, AR, GL, Budgeting, FA, Costing), Product Data Management, Production Planning, Plant Maintenance and further requirements like GST, eWay Bill and other statutory requirements.

“ICCG has been a trusted partner for us since June 2017,” said Krishan Lal, Group CIO for RSWM. “The team has worked with us for our specific yarn business’s additional requirements, GST development, and then the complete implementation at RSWM's Denim and Fabric (LNJ Denim and Mayur Brands) lines of business.

"They have done an excellent job by adopting Infor/ICCG owned methodology. During our 3 year association, a structured and systematic implementation approach has been followed and all requisite project artifacts have been created, verified, and signed-off on. Project management has been very methodological and proactive in nature and ICCG consultants were duly skilled in textiles as well as Infor M3 ERP. ICCG has done a wonderful job, a true 'Win-Win Success Story' for both RSWM and ICCG.”

About RSWM

RSWM Limited is the flagship company of LNJ Bhilwara Group conglomerate in India with a total turnover of more than $1B USD.

For more than 55 years, RSWM Ltd has been an end-to-end in textiles business for manufacturing of Greig Yarn, Dyed Yarn, Melange Yarn, Denim and Fabric with a Captive Power Plant. They use both man-made and natural yarns.

Its manufacturing is based on direct confirmed orders or expected orders from customers - Make to Order - and also against Make to Stock.

As a leader in the domestic and international textile industry, its innovative mindset and visionary approach has blessed the company with associations across the globe.

RSWM understands customers’ and the planet's needs all the same and to do their best, they constantly execute strategies to produce high-quality yarns, Denim and Fabric and, at the same time, reduce its carbon footprint. When it comes to yarns, RSWM proudly produces a natural and beautiful array of hues, textures, blends and various other creations. It has 8 manufacturing plants in the state of Rajasthan.

About Independent Computer Consulting Group (ICCG)

Independent Computer Consulting Group (ICCG) is a Global Information Technology Solutions Provider for the Enterprise with operations in the Americas, Europe and Asia, Middle East and India. For the last 32+ years, ICCG has been providing innovative information technology solutions, always with an eye on the changing market and technological horizon. ICCG offers complete application and IT infrastructure services and support to meet key business needs and long-time global customers continue to rely on ICCG to satisfy their diverse and growing business needs.

Partnership With Infor:

Business critical applications and processes demand proven, battle-tested solutions. That’s why we work with our leading, best-of-breed partner, Infor. A relationship as a Gold Channel and Alliance partner, protects your investment and helps ensure seamless continuity across technologies and software generations. This partnership is strategic and a priority towards our goal of best serving customers’ needs.

“Partners like ICCG are an essential asset for our company and provide a strategic value proposition to our customers by delivering knowledgeable solution resources that are able to help speed time to value and help maximize the impact of the technology investment.”

- Jeff Abbott, SVP & GM, Global Alliances and Channels, Infor.

ICCG is dedicated to helping customers bridge their gap between ERP technologies and business problems to deliver greater value from their technology investments. By specializing in the Retail & Fashion, Food & Beverage, and Manufacturing industries, ICCG has developed extraordinarily deep industry knowledge and are experts in mapping technology to your industry’s needs. Combined with technology and application expertise, ICCG is uniquely qualified to accelerate results.

ICCG has earned its reputation for high performance and flexibility with a disciplined approach, stressing honesty and integrity, and always putting the needs of customers first.

ICCG, Inc. is certified as a women’s business enterprise through the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), the nation’s largest third party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women in the US.

