Rose Medical Center Named One of Healthgrades 2020 Americaâ€™s 250 Best Hospitals

Denver, CO, February 13, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Rose Medical Center today announced that it has achieved the Healthgrades 2020 America’s 250 Best Hospitals Award™. The distinction places Rose Medical Center in the top 5 percent of nearly 4,500 hospitals assessed nationwide for its superior clinical performance as measured by Healthgrades, the leading resource that connects consumers, physicians and health systems.

“Being recognized among the 250 best hospitals in the nation by Healthgrades represents our never-ending commitment to the safest experiences for our patients,” says Ryan Tobin, president and CEO, Rose Medical Center. “This honor belongs to the tremendous team of doctors, nurses and staff at Rose who are dedicated to patient safety every day.”

From 2016 through 2018, patients treated in hospitals receiving the Healthgrades America’s 250 Best Hospitals Award had, on average, a 26.6 percent lower risk of dying than if they were treated in hospitals that did not receive the award, as measured across 19 rated conditions and procedures for which mortality is the outcome.*

And during that same period, if all hospitals performed similarly to those achieving the award, 161,930 lives could potentially have been saved. For example, patients treated for Respiratory Failure in hospitals achieving the Healthgrades America's 250 Best Hospitals Award have, on average, a 24.5 percent lower risk of dying than if they were treated in hospitals that did not receive the award.*

“It is apparent that the recipients of the Healthgrades America’s 250 Best Hospital Award are dedicated to providing quality care for their patients,” said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Healthgrades. “We congratulate the hospitals that received this award for their commitment to consistently providing top care and exceptional clinical outcomes for patients.”

In 2019-2020, Rose Medical Center also has been honored by Healthgrades for Outstanding Experience, Patient Safety Excellence and multiple honors for bariatric surgery, cardiovascular health, women’s care and many more.

Recipients of the Healthgrades America’s 250 Best Hospitals Award are recognized for overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of care. During the 2020 study period (2016 through 2018), these hospitals showed superior performance in clinical outcomes for patients in the Medicare population across at least 21 of 32 most common inpatient conditions and procedures — as measured by objective performance data (risk-adjusted mortality and in-hospital complications).

About Rose Medical Center

Well known as a Denver institution and a 9th Avenue landmark since its founding in 1949, Rose Medical Center has earned its reputation as Denver's "Baby Hospital" while becoming a leader in comprehensive women's care, orthopedics and total joint replacement, heart and vascular care, weight-loss treatment, cancer care, surgical services, internal medicine and emergency care. Rose Medical Center is proud to be a part of the HealthONE system of hospitals that earned the ranking as the #7 corporate philanthropist in the metro area and was the only hospital system ranked in the top 10. HealthONE contributed more than $1.5 million in 2018 and supports more than 150 organizations through cash and in-kind donations.

With origins in Jewish teachings, traditions and community, Rose’s founders built this hospital to “serve the need of every creed.” By offering a high level of expertise and service across all disciplines, Rose is a destination hospital, attracting patients from throughout Colorado and around the world. Learn more at RoseMed.com, FB: @RoseMedicalCenter, Instagram: rosemedicalcenter, Twitter: @RoseMedical and LinkedIn: Rose Medical Center.

*Statistics are based on Healthgrades analysis of MedPAR data for years 2016 through 2018 and represent 3-year estimates for Medicare patients only.

