Viral Energy Awareness is the (Surprising) Ancient Key to Happiness

Everyone wants to be happy and fulfilled, yet there's been something missing for how to manifest our dreams, until now.

New York, NY, February 13, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Do you want the missing key to your happiness, success, health, and true love relationships? (Author Penelope Jean Hayes says that the answer is contagious and magnetic and a little sticky.)

Morgan James Publishing is proud to announce the new release of, "The Magic of Viral Energy: An Ancient Key to Happiness, Empowerment, and Purpose," a Body, Mind & Spirit/New Thought title by Penelope Jean Hayes.

As an international television contributor and expert guest, contemporary philosopher and spiritualist, Penelope Jean Hayes takes the reader on a journey to understanding “viral energy” and how it co-creates our circumstances, experiences, relationships, health, wealth, and happiness.

"The Magic of Viral Energy" introduces the concept that energy has a contagious nature as it moves through social interactions and our everyday environments, such as our work and home spaces. In this book, Penelope Jean Hayes shares the missing key to manifesting one’s dreams, and she does so with fun and entertaining true short stories that exemplify how energy creates. She shows how the phenomenon of viral energy is happening - not by the law of attraction, but by way of osmosis.

"The Magic of Viral Energy" reveals provocative insights into the Universe; our relationships; the energetic antidotes to unhappiness, and even the common cold. It is eye-opening and exciting and makes day-to-day life easier and our big dreams possible.

"The Magic of Viral Energy" is available now, everywhere books are sold (release date: February 18, 2020). Hayes is represented by famed literary agent Bill Gladstone, who is also agent to Eckhart Tolle and Neale Donald Walsch.

About the Author:

Penelope Jean Hayes is a motivational and metaphysical writer, contemporary philosopher, and speaker. As a writer, her work has appeared in HuffPost and Face the Current magazine. She has a background as a popular culture analyst and she has had hundreds of television appearances as an expert guest, including for Dr. Phil and ABC News. Penelope is an advocate for Higher-Self-development and the pursuit of “viral energy” as a field of study. She uses her voice to call for the protection of the planet through the preservation of endangered species, the adoption of plant-based food sources, and a return to the way of First Nations Peoples. Penelope is currently completing her second book in a new series titled, "Do Unto Earth: It’s Not Too Late." She lives in Naples, Florida, although she is often on the move. Visit www.1penelope.com and www.DoUntoEarth.com.

More About This Title:

"The Magic of Viral Energy: An Ancient Key to Happiness, Empowerment, and Purpose," by Penelope Jean Hayes, will be released by Morgan James Publishing on February 18, 2020. "The Magic of Viral Energy" - ISBN 9781642796087 - has 292 pages and is being sold as a trade paperback for $17.95.

About Morgan James Publishing:

Morgan James publishes trade quality titles designed to educate, encourage, inspire, or entertain readers with current, consistent, relevant topics that are available everywhere books are sold.

Visit www.MorganJamesPublishing.com.

