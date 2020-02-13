Texas Property Sisters Featured in February's McKinney/Allen Living Magazine

Featured on the cover and inside story about Julie Williams and Monica Szewczyk, the Texas Property Sisters, highlights these successful realtors in North Collin County.

McKinney, TX, February 13, 2020 --(PR.com)-- “Are you really sisters?” This is a frequently asked question of the Texas Property Sisters, Monica Szewczyk and Julie Williams. After successful corporate careers, the two formed their business in 2013 in McKinney and never looked back. Their business has grown year after year and they pride themselves on being personally involved in every transaction.

One thing clients get when they work with Texas Property Sisters, is two Realtors who are out and about and well respected in the community. “Over 90 percent of our business comes through referrals,” Monica said. “We are the face of the business and people know us, so it is important that we deliver great service.”

“People often think a realtor’s job is primarily showing houses,” Julie said. “But it is much more. A good realtor should provide many services to their clients such as staging, professional photography, assistance with locating the right lender, service providers, navigating inspections, negotiating contracts and terms and sometimes hand-holding through the process. Buying and selling a home is emotional and families are making the largest purchase most of them will ever make and often they are going through a major life change at the same time.”

The "Sisters" provide a plethora of services to their clients. They firmly believe that staging and professional real estate photography is imperative to the success of selling a home or when working with sellers. “Buyers start their search on-line now,” Monica said. “Even when working with a realtor, buyers want to look at listings from the comfort of their home before they go out and look. We see a lot of (poor quality listing photos) that do not highlight the homes best features and that can get your home eliminated from a search whether it should be or not.” Ann Hiner a real estate photography specialist, is their photographer. “We’ve joked that occasionally her photos make the house look even better than it is,” Monica said. Prior to photos, Annie Wigley, a professional home stager works with the seller to get their home ready for showings. “She knows what the buyer’s eye is drawn to when shopping. Annie’s expertise and professionalism ensures potential buyers are looking at the home instead of your collectables,” Julie said. Staging and photography are complimentary services the Texas Property Sisters provide for their clients.

When working with out of state buyers, the sisters spend extra time preparing. “We preview every home prior to the clients’ arrival and can often Facetime with them too as we walk through a house, this way, we know if it’s one they truly want to see. When they do come into town, we show only homes that are strong candidates,” Julie said.

When not on the job, both women are wives, mothers, golfers and active in the community. Monica and her husband, Todd have 2 daughters and the entire family are University of Kansas alumni/fans. Julie and Jerry have 3 daughters and 10 grandchildren. The Texas Property Sisters believe strongly in giving back to their community and regularly volunteer and donate a portion of all their business to local charities. So, are they sisters? Only in business. They can be found at www.texaspropertysisters.com.

