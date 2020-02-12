Nabil Adam Selected as Healthcare Co-Chair for the 2020 IEEE 6th World Forum on Internet of Things

Dr. Nabil Adam to Serve as Co-Chair of the Healthcare Track at Prestigious Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Conference

New York, NY, February 12, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Nabil Adam of Rutgers University has been selected as a co-chair of healthcare vertical track for the 6th IEEE World Forum on IoT (WF-IoT 2020) to be held in New Orleans, April 5-9, 2020. Dr. Adam will be working alongside Dr. Ziad M. Ashkar to organize conference sessions and prominent speakers on issues of regional and global importance in the healthcare sector. The conference committee selected Dr. Nabil Adam for his outstanding contributions to the research community.

This year’s theme for the forum is the “Internet of Intelligent Things.” Papers, presentations, and events at the conference will focus on contributions that nurture, cultivate, enhance, and accelerate the adoption of IoT technologies and applications for the benefit of society. Dr. Adam hopes to encourage and stimulate interactive discussions throughout the conference. “Attendees will have the opportunity to share their experiences in leveraging IoT and smart devices to improve patients’ engagement and outcomes during the formal sessions’ presentations as well as during informal interactive discussions outside the formal sessions,” states Dr. Adam.

The 2020 IEEE 6th World Forum on the Internet of Things (WF-IoT 2020) is the premier conference for the IEEE IoT Initiative. It brings together the latest research from the academic community and outstanding participants from the public sector and industry. The conference includes a wide variety of presentations and papers on the latest innovations in technology, as well as the fields and disciplines that serve as the driving force behind the utility and vitality of IoT solutions and applications. According to Dr. Adam, “Revolutionary changes in healthcare are already here with the use of smart devices to monitor individual health. The healthcare industry is starting to embrace the convenience of the at-home services that these innovations have to offer. As a result, we’ve seen a recent explosion in new personal health monitoring technology through IoT and smart device platforms and internet-based interactions. The American Medical Association is now promoting safe, effective mobile health applications and encouraging physicians to utilize such apps and associated devices, trackers, and sensors to support and establish patient-physician relationships.”

The conference is hosted by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers. The IEEE is the world’s largest technical professional organization. The IEEE is dedicated to the advancement of technology for the benefit of all humanity. The IEEE provides publications and conferences, as well as professional development & educational opportunities.

About Nabil Adam: Nabil Adam is a highly distinguished Computer & Information Systems and Medicine at Rutgers University. He specializes in healthcare technology, clinical/healthcare informatics, cybersecurity, and machine learning-AI. Dr. Adam is one of the most accomplished professionals in these industries, which has earned him over six prestigious awards, some multiple times. Throughout his career, Nabil Adam has been a prolific author and has co-authored/co-edited over 200 publications and 11 books. Dr. Adam has spoken at conferences on a variety of subjects, both nationally and internationally. He currently serves as chairman and co-chairman of numerous conferences and has founded/co-founded nine initiatives for Rutgers University and various award-winning organizations. His research work has been supported by over $22 million from various federal and state agencies, including DHS; NSF; NSA; EPA; DoD; NASA; NIH; NOAA; National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine; and the NJ Meadowlands Commission. Nabil holds a B.S. in Engineering from Cairo University, two Master’s degrees, and several Ph.d.s in Engineering from Columbia University.

Aside from his teaching career, Nabil Adam has worked for the Department of Homeland Security and was a Research Fellow for the NASA Center of Excellence in Space Data and Information Sciences. Nabil Adam can be found on Twitter @NabilAdamNY.

Contact Information:

Nabil Adam

(419) 971-1163

Contact via Email

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/805420

Press Release Distributed by PR.com