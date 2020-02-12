Likasso Announced a Discounted Price for All AhhKitchen Products in Stock

DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany, February 12, 2020 --(PR.com)-- For people looking for quality kitchenware tools and appliances, the AhhKitchen online store offers a wide selection of products in the latest designs. AhhKitchen tools range from Vegetable Cutter Sets, to Digital Kitchen Measuring Cups, Herb Stripper, Reusable Food Storage Bags, Stainless steel kitchen drainer, Sushi Bazooka, Spiral Twist Knife and many more. With the help of the AhhKitchen equipment, preparing food will save a lot of time and effort for the user.

A month ago, the new online store was launched in Slovakia, now it is also available in Italy, Spain, Greece, Czech Republic, Hungary, and Bulgaria. Soon, all the remaining European countries will have the chance to take advantage of AhhKitchen's services.

Currently, Likasso announces a discounted price for all AhhKitchen products in stock. The discount ranges from 30% to 50%, and orders over 25€ will be shipped for free. With its vast range of kitchenware tools and appliances, competitive pricing and professional customer support, AhhKitchen intends to become a leading online kitchenware store in Europe.

In order to retain its current customers and attract new ones, AhhKitchen plans to add more kitchen items to its product line.

The website is designed to be attractive, user friendly, and easy to navigate. Customer support is available 24/7.

